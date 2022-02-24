Prada celebrates ‘history of women’ at Milan Fashion Week show

It would be easy – and much more cost effective, not to mention sustainable – to cancel fashion weeks entirely and replace them with one big look book from every brand. But aside from being no fun at all, doing so would miss the point in the bi-annual shows entirely. Less about the items soon to be on sale, fashion week is about the designer’s vision, the mood and spirit of the brand and a conversation of how that mood will change in the seasons to come. The shows immerse buyers, press, influencers (and now, Tik Tok stars - many...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO