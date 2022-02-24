Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office earns governor’s award

The Henrico Division of Fire’s Fire Marshal’s Office was one of two recipients of the Governor’s Fire Service Awards for Excellence in Virginia Community Risk Reduction.

The office was recognized for its program for at-risk youth, which was created more than two decades ago as a way to identify hazards associated with youth-set fires. Recently, the division significantly enhanced the program and established classes to focus on the identified individual needs of participants. The division works with the Henrico Sheriff’s Office, Virginia Commonwealth University Evans-Haynes Burn Center and other community partners that share the common goal of preventing fire setting and burn injuries.

The other award in the category went to Marlow Jones of the Virginia Department of Fire Programs.

The awards were among 13 given in eight categories. They were presented during the annual Virginia Fire Chiefs Association and Rescue Conference in Virginia Beach.

The awards, established in 2002, are facilitated by the Virginia Department of Fire Programs in collaboration with the Virginia Fire Services Board.

“I am pleased to recognize these outstanding fire service professionals,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m so grateful to Virginia’s fire service personnel for risking their lives every day to protect us. I’m proud to honor and thank Virginia’s first responders and support staff for their dedication to the Commonwealth.”

“The recipients have navigated the challenges of the pandemic all the while strategically developing new procedures and trainings to stay well equipped for any emergency,” said Virginia Department of Fire Programs Acting Executive Director Garrett Dyer. “We are proud to recognize these courageous men and women who work tirelessly to protect their communities.”

“We celebrate these 13 award recipients from across Virginia,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert Mosier. “Each of them has contributed something toward the betterment of Virginia’s fire service and we are grateful for their contributions to the Commonwealth.”