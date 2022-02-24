Good Samaritan delivering meals in Penn Hills runs inside burning home, rescues man

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A man was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a fire at a home in Penn Hills, officials said.

Neighbors told Channel 11 a good Samaritan, whose name is Ken, ran inside the burning home and carried the man inside out on his shoulders.

Ken works for Mom’s Meals and was in the neighborhood delivering meals at the time.

The condition of the man who was taken to the hospital has not been released.

