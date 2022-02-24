ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

Good Samaritan delivering meals in Penn Hills runs inside burning home, rescues man

By WPXI.com News Staff
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IK00D_0eNvFWB000

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A man was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a fire at a home in Penn Hills, officials said.

Neighbors told Channel 11 a good Samaritan, whose name is Ken, ran inside the burning home and carried the man inside out on his shoulders.

Ken works for Mom’s Meals and was in the neighborhood delivering meals at the time.

The condition of the man who was taken to the hospital has not been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Penn Hills, PA
Accidents
City
Home, PA
City
Penn Hills, PA
Penn Hills, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Samaritan#The Burning#This Man#The Man Who#Inside Out#Accident#Channel 11#Cox Media Group
Reuters

U.S. House panel expands probe of Trump's handling of documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating former President Donald Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House has expanded its probe of the Republican's handling of records, according to a letter made public on Friday. Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Democratic chair of the House Oversight...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

CNN

897K+
Followers
134K+
Post
715M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy