Nintendo purchases historic development partner studio SRD

By Chris Moyse
Destructoid
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has announced that it is officially putting the stamp of ownership on its long-time development partner SRD Co. Ltd — a studio that has worked on Nintendo titles since the 1980s. Originally founded in Tokyo in 1979, SRD has worked alongside...

