Report: Romelu Lukaku Wants to Make Return to Inter Milan

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku wants to make a return to his former side Inter Milan, according to reports.

The Blues man returned to the west London club after a seven year absence from the side, playing for Everton, Manchester United and Inter since he left.

However, he has struggled to perform for the World Champions this season and he could already be on his way out after just a year at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via FedeNerazzurra, Lukaku wants to go back to Inter, the club in which he won the Serie A title at last season.

He is willing to take a pay cut in order for it to happen, but the report also says such a move back to the San Siro would still be 'a costly operation'.

Previous reports in January were also reporting on this decision from the Belgian striker, suggesting that he has been wanting a transfer for a while now.

Lukaku came under heavy criticism for his controversial interview with Sky Italia in December, and he was dropped from Chelsea's squad for their opening match of 2022 against Liverpool as a result.

IMAGO / PA Images

Since making his return to the World Champions, Lukaku has scored ten goals in 28 appearances for the Blues.

His most recent strikes came in the Club World Cup against Al Hilal and Palmeiras as Chelsea went on to win the trophy for the first time.

However after his disappointing performance in the victory at Crystal Palace at the weekend, he was dropped for his side's 2-0 win against Lille on Tuesday night.

