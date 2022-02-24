ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Romelu Lukaku Wants to Make Return to Inter Milan

By Rob Calcutt
 2 days ago

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku wants to make a return to his former side Inter Milan, according to reports.

The Blues man returned to the west London club after a seven year absence from the side, playing for Everton, Manchester United and Inter since he left.

However, he has struggled to perform for the World Champions this season and he could already be on his way out after just a year at Stamford Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3geP3N_0eNv4hZl00
IMAGO / PA Images

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via FedeNerazzurra, Lukaku wants to go back to Inter, the club in which he won the Serie A title at last season.

He is willing to take a pay cut in order for it to happen, but the report also says such a move back to the San Siro would still be 'a costly operation'.

Previous reports in January were also reporting on this decision from the Belgian striker, suggesting that he has been wanting a transfer for a while now.

Lukaku came under heavy criticism for his controversial interview with Sky Italia in December, and he was dropped from Chelsea's squad for their opening match of 2022 against Liverpool as a result.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35W8e5_0eNv4hZl00
IMAGO / PA Images

Since making his return to the World Champions, Lukaku has scored ten goals in 28 appearances for the Blues.

His most recent strikes came in the Club World Cup against Al Hilal and Palmeiras as Chelsea went on to win the trophy for the first time.

However after his disappointing performance in the victory at Crystal Palace at the weekend, he was dropped for his side's 2-0 win against Lille on Tuesday night.

Report: Andreas Christensen Makes Respectful Chelsea Decision Over Future Amid Barcelona & Bayern Munich Interest

Andreas Christensen will leave England if he decided to depart Chelsea this summer, a decision made out of respect for the Blues, according to reports. The 25-year-old is set to leave Chelsea this summer when his contract expires. No agreement has been reached with the club over an extension, despite the Blues believing a new deal had been reached last summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
