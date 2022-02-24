Harry Wild: Acorn TV Previews Jane Seymour Murder Mystery Series (Watch)

Ovation TV will air the 15th season premiere of its popular series Murdoch Mysteries on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. ET. As the internationally acclaimed series returns to Mystery Alley, the network’s Saturday night linear destination, audiences will continue to experience compelling mysteries with unique turn-of-the-century historic references that resonate with current and contemporary social issues. These 24 new episodes open with Detective Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) as he journeys to Montreal, seeking to find and protect his son, Harry (Etienne Kellici), from the Black Hand gang. Murdoch’s wife, Dr. Julia Ogden (Hélène Joy), assists him with a challenging case at a women’s reformatory by going undercover, but back at the hospital, she faces opposition and censure when she tries to assist a woman in grave pain, causing potentially irreparable damage to her career. Elsewhere, Brackenreid’s (Thomas Craig) son has sprung loose from jail and is on the run after a murder at the Kingston Pen; Crabtree (Jonny Harris) finds himself in a compromised situation as he tries to save Effie (Clare McConnell) from her kidnappers; Violet Hart (Shanice Banton) explores an interesting way to deal with her not-so-new husband; and Watts (Daniel Maslany), still embroiled in an illicit affair, encounters a brand-new murder mystery. Other cases this season include a death threat against Dr. Sigmund Freud, the shooting of a political cartoonist at an awards ceremony, and the murder of a stage manager with compromising film images of actress Mary Pickford which could complicate her path to New York and stardom, along with many additional mystery cases worth watching. Guest stars during season 15 will include Colin Mochrie, Peter Stebbings, Peter Keleghan and Toronto Raptors’ coach Nick Nurse.

