TV Series

Harry Wild: Acorn TV Previews Jane Seymour Murder Mystery Series (Watch)

tvseriesfinale.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJane Seymour is playing a dramatic role on the small screen with a new murder mystery series coming to Acorn TV. The actress will play Harriet “Harry” Wild, a woman who dives into solving murder cases when she decides to stay with her police detective son after a...

tvseriesfinale.com

EW.com

New Fairly OddParents series shows live-action Timmy all grown up

Something Fairly Odd is coming to Paramount+: a live-action series based on the Fairly OddParents cartoon. EW can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the new show, titled Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, which sees Timmy Turner (Caleb Pierce), the pink-hatted kid from the original animated Nickelodeon series, now all grown up.
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Shares First Look at ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2; Showtime’s ‘Three Women’ Adds New Cast (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. “Russian Doll” returns this spring, and Netflix has released some first looks photos for the upcoming season. Season 2 will be set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality’s time loop. New episodes will follow the pair as they pass through an unexpected time portal located in Manhattan — causing both to face their pasts. The show’s first season also starred Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez and Elizabeth Ashley. Sharlto Copley (“Powers”), Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Carolyn Michelle Smith (“Colony”) will join the cast for Season 2. Lyonne will return as...
TV SERIES
Boston Herald

Camryn Manheim helps maintain ‘Law & Order’ in original series’ revival

When Camryn Manheim says that joining the revival of “Law & Order” brings her “full circle,” she really means it. The Emmy winner for “The Practice” had several of her earliest television roles — three different ones — as a guest star on executive producer Dick Wolf’s long-running, franchise-spawning drama series. She returns to it as a regular for what NBC is calling its 21st season starting Thursday, reinforcing Wolf’s “Chicago”-show and “FBI” tradition by opening an all-“Law & Order” night that also includes the “Special Victims Unit” and “Organized Crime” spinoffs.
TV SERIES
Person
Jane Seymour
Tri-Town News

Murdoch Mysteries

Ovation TV will air the 15th season premiere of its popular series Murdoch Mysteries on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. ET. As the internationally acclaimed series returns to Mystery Alley, the network’s Saturday night linear destination, audiences will continue to experience compelling mysteries with unique turn-of-the-century historic references that resonate with current and contemporary social issues. These 24 new episodes open with Detective Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) as he journeys to Montreal, seeking to find and protect his son, Harry (Etienne Kellici), from the Black Hand gang. Murdoch’s wife, Dr. Julia Ogden (Hélène Joy), assists him with a challenging case at a women’s reformatory by going undercover, but back at the hospital, she faces opposition and censure when she tries to assist a woman in grave pain, causing potentially irreparable damage to her career. Elsewhere, Brackenreid’s (Thomas Craig) son has sprung loose from jail and is on the run after a murder at the Kingston Pen; Crabtree (Jonny Harris) finds himself in a compromised situation as he tries to save Effie (Clare McConnell) from her kidnappers; Violet Hart (Shanice Banton) explores an interesting way to deal with her not-so-new husband; and Watts (Daniel Maslany), still embroiled in an illicit affair, encounters a brand-new murder mystery. Other cases this season include a death threat against Dr. Sigmund Freud, the shooting of a political cartoonist at an awards ceremony, and the murder of a stage manager with compromising film images of actress Mary Pickford which could complicate her path to New York and stardom, along with many additional mystery cases worth watching. Guest stars during season 15 will include Colin Mochrie, Peter Stebbings, Peter Keleghan and Toronto Raptors’ coach Nick Nurse.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Drama Gets Premiere Date on New Network

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise officially has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the OWN network — who previously picked up the hit series, saving it from cancellation — will be launching the 20-episode Season 3 in June. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Reunion We Never Thought in a Million Years We’d See

It’s a blast from the past — in the present. Let’s do the time warp again! With a single photo shared to Instagram on February 6, Bold & Beautiful leading lady Katherine Kelly Lang flashed us all the way back to the mid-2010s. In the image, she’s hanging with Kim Matula, who played Brooke’s daughter Hope from 2010-16, and Linsey Godfrey, who played poor, ill-fated Caroline from 2012-18.
CELEBRITIES
#Acorn Tv#Television#Cbs#Previews#Golden Globe#The Kominsky Method#Acorn Tv Original#Amc Networks#British
Decider.com

11 Best New Shows on Netflix: February 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch

Netflix is ready to fill your heart with some of the best new content available for streaming this month, so get ready to feel the love that is the full force of their February programming. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving in the next month, any heartbreak will soon be healed by the impressive list of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and impressive February 2022 premieres will have something sweet for everything.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Iconic Soap Opera on Verge of Cancellation After Decades on the Air

One of the most iconic soap operas in the world is on the verge of being canceled. Neighbours, the Australian soap that started in March 1985, has just lost a major financier in the U.K., meaning it could come to an end before it can celebrate 40 years on the air. Almost every Australian star, from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie, spent part of their early career on Neighbours.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video Series Renewed for Fifth and Final Season Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

Just hours ahead of its Season 4 premiere, Amazon Prime Video announced on Thursday that its Emmy-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been renewed for a fifth and final season. The announcement was made via the show's official Twitter account, which tweeted a photo and teased, "Season 5, and step on it," before confirming that Season 5 will mark the last for the Rachel Brosnahan-starring series.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Criminal Minds’: Series Reboot “Alive & Well” At Paramount+

Paramount+ is still on track with its reboot of classic procedural Criminal Minds. This comes despite reports last summer, stirred by comments by series star Paget Brewster, that the project might have been dead at the streamer. Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said, “We are still very much in development on Criminal Minds. We’ll have more to share on that soon but it is alive and well.” Clemens, who took on her new role at the streamer last summer, in addition to running Paramount Television Studios, said that the delay of the reboot was down to the executive shuffle at the...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Rookie’ Sets FBI Spinoff Starring Niecy Nash With Two-Episode Backdoor Pilot Order

ABC is planning a spinoff of “The Rookie” with Niecy Nash set to star, Variety has confirmed. The new show will be introduced in a two-episode backdoor pilot during “The Rookie’s” current fourth season. While the mothership show focuses on the LAPD, the potential new show would focus on the FBI. Nash will guest star in the episodes as Simone Clark, described as a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Simone has never shied away from a challenge or a fight. She is a single mother of two who...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Terminal List’: Chris Pratt Thriller Series Gets Premiere Date On Amazon Prime Video

The Terminal List has a new addendum. Amazon has set a July 1 premiere date on Prime Video for all eight episodes of the new conspiracy-thriller series starring Chris Pratt. Based on Jack Carr’s bestseller and counting Antoine Fuqua among its executive producers, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. He returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. But as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the...
TV SERIES

