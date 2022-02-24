Why Aren’t Wind Stocks Soaring?

The stock price of Generac Holdings, a company that manufacturers backup power generation products for residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, has risen by almost 7% over the last week while rising by about 4% over the last month. This compares to the S&P 500 which remains down by about 3% over the last month. The recent gains follow the company’s stronger than expected Q4 2021 results, which saw revenue rise by 40% year-over-year to about $1.07 billion and adjusted EPS come in at $2.51. Demand for generators has been rising driven by multiple incidents of extreme weather and power outages over the last year and also due to the sheltering at home trend through Covid. Moreover, the company’s outlook for 2022 is also solid, with sales projected to rise by between 32% and 36% versus last year as the company benefits from rising production capacity for its residential business, growth in commercial and industrial product sales, and demand from clean energy markets.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO