It wouldn't be Mardi Gras without a feast of Cajun dishes and king cake, of course! But—luckily for you—you don't need to travel to New Orleans to get in on the fun. In fact, anyone can celebrate Mardi Gras from the comfort of their own home. All you need are some gold, green, and purple decorations, a few classic cocktails, and this list of traditional Mardi Gras foods. Whether it's gumbo, jambalaya, or beignets, these classic Mardi Gras recipes will have you feeling like you're in the Big Easy in no time.

9 DAYS AGO