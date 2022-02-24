ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Road Academy Head Basketball Coach Steps Down￼

By Article submitted
Tennessee Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Pierce is stepping down after 16 seasons as the Franklin Road Academy boys basketball coach. The school announced the move in a news release on Wednesday afternoon. Pierce, an FRA alumnus, led the Panthers to five state final four appearances and four runner-up finishes during his tenure.“FRA has been a...

tntribune.com

