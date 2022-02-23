CDC's updated metrics to guide Covid-19 restrictions expected Friday
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will announce new metrics to guide Covid-19 restrictions such as mask-wearing on Friday, according to a senior CDC...www.cnn.com
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will announce new metrics to guide Covid-19 restrictions such as mask-wearing on Friday, according to a senior CDC...www.cnn.com
having count cases for over two years now should have never been a thing. it should have always just been deaths, hospitalizations and ER visits. If we tested everyone the way we test for covid we would see exposure to rsv, strep throat, pneumonia. all kinds of things. it was about keeping the fear going.
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1