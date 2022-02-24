ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Dawn inaugurates innovation center in Mexico City

By Eric Schroeder
bakingbusiness.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY — Dawn Foods on Feb. 24 inaugurated an Innovation Studio in Mexico City, its first innovation center in Latin America. The 3,200-square-foot facility has been designed to support new product development, sensory testing, ingredient optimization and has the necessary equipment...

www.bakingbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Mexico City, bastion of bullfighting, considers ban

Matadors in the Mexican capital, home to the largest bullring on the planet, are fighting to prevent a ban on a practice brought by the Spanish conquistadors five centuries ago. Although the debate is not new, in December, an animal welfare commission in Mexico City's legislature approved a proposal to prohibit the tradition in the city of around nine million people. The push has left bullfighting -- and the multimillion-dollar industry surrounding it -- facing an uncertain future after the season ended on Sunday. No date has yet been set for a vote by Mexico City lawmakers on the issue, after the commission opted to open a dialogue with people who would be affected.
ANIMALS
simpleflying.com

Why The UK Is Becoming The Center Of Hydrogen Aviation Innovation

Earlier this week, Simple Flying was on the scene when HyPoint cut the ribbon to open its new hydrogen R&D and production site in the United Kingdom. The Kent facility joins the company's affiliate, ZeroAvia to add another hydrogen innovation location in the country. The focal point. Alex Ivanenko, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
stpetecatalyst.com

Cathie Wood, local leaders celebrate Innovation Center groundbreaking

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood and local leaders are fully invested in helping St. Pete become a leader in innovation. Wood, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, Pinellas County Economic Development Director Cynthia Johnson, other city officials and leaders from the Innovation District dug their silver shovels into the dirt Tuesday at the 2.5-acre site in St. Petersburg, commencing the start of construction for the new ARK Innovation Center.
ECONOMY
papermag.com

Girl Ultra's Guide to Mexico City

At the end of 2021, House of Vans opened its newest location in Mexico City, adding to existing outposts in London and Chicago. A testament to the vibrancy of its thriving creative community, the hub (located at Ruben 6, Col. San Juan) aims to be a center for live music, art, food, theater and action sports.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emilio Castillo
pymnts

Flywire, Adapt IT Digitize International Education Payments in South Africa

Global payments platform Flywire Corporation on Wednesday (Feb. 23) integrated with Adapt IT Education, a division of Adapt IT Holdings Limited, to digitize cross-border education payments for students in South Africa, according to a joint announcement. Flywire, the exclusive international payments partner for Adapt IT, will “improve the payment experience...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#South America#Central America#Dawn Latin America
The Independent

13 US states side with Mexican government in lawsuit against gun manufacturers

More than a dozen US states have sided with the Mexican government in its lawsuit against US gun manufacturers where it accuses them of being liable for a rise in gun violence in the nation.A coalition of 14 attorneys general, from 13 Democratic states and Washington DC, filed a brief with the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts this week arguing that gunmakers are not shielded from responsibility over where their firearms wind up.Last August, the Mexican government sued some of America’s biggest gunmakers including Smith & Wesson and Glock claiming they were knowingly contributing to the illegal...
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

Ottawa Mayor Warns City Is “Losing This Battle” Against Vaccine Mandate Protests

Protesters that have taken over much of the Canadian capital’s downtown are disrupting daily life in Ottawa and authorities are making renewed efforts to stop anyone from attempting to provide support to the demonstrators. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said protesters far outnumber police and authorities are “losing this battle” against the demonstrators that have camped out in Canada’s capital for 10 days. “The situation at this point is completely out of control because the individuals with the protest are calling the shots,” Watson said on a local radio station. “They have far more people than we have police officers.” Police are now boosting efforts to try to cut off any lifelines to the protests, warning that anyone taking “material aid,” such as fuel, to the protesters could be arrested.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Mexican authorities clear makeshift migrant camp near U.S. border

MEXICO CITY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Mexican authorities on Sunday cleared a makeshift camp in the north of the country where hundreds of migrants heading towards the U.S. border had been holding out for more than a year in what rights organizations criticized as deplorable conditions. Nearly 400 migrants have...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Mexico City
lonelyplanet.com

Here are the best day trips from Mexico City

While there are plenty of museums, restaurants, and historical sites to keep you busy in Mexico City, the central region of Mexico is filled with pueblo mágicos (magical towns) and beautiful areas that are well worth your time for a weekend getaway. Mexico City is conveniently located so day trips are easy and numerous, not to mention a fun way to learn more about this incredible region.
LIFESTYLE
The Press

Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego is the second California-based practice to join the platform.

Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego Joins OneOncology. SAN DIEGO and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego (MOASD) and OneOncology, the national platform for independent community oncology practices, today announced the two organizations have finalized agreements to become partners. MOASD is the second practice in Southern California to join the OneOncology platform. Leveraging expertise, capital and technology, OneOncology and MOASD plan an aggressive growth strategy adding physicians, expanding access to cancer care services and strengthening relationships with hospital partners.
HEALTH SERVICES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

New partnership to bring autonomous trucking to Texas

One of the world's largest logistics platforms, C.H. Robinson, and autonomous driving technology company Waymo plan to run multiple tests in the Dallas-Houston transportation lane to develop and expand autonomous driving technology across the freight industry, according to a recent press release. The partnership begins to address business challenges posed...
DALLAS, TX
TechCrunch

Black founders compete to transform fintech industry with Visa Everywhere Initiative

Two monetary prizes will be awarded during the black community cohort:. All finalists are eligible to continue participating in additional Visa Everywhere Initiative competitions throughout the year. 2022 Black Community Special Edition Finalists:. Rodney Williams – Co-Founder & President | SoLo Funds. Valerie Mosley – Founder & CEO |...
ECONOMY
ABQJournal

Amazon announces second New Mexico fulfillment center

LOS LUNAS — Amazon is doubling down on its New Mexico presence. The e-commerce giant has started construction ona massive fulfillment center in Los Lunas, which it anticipates will eventually employ more than 600 full-time workers. The facility of more than 1 million square feet is slated to open...
LOS LUNAS, NM
Reuters

Russia gets the Huawei treatment, on steroids

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is getting an uber taste of what it’s like to be Huawei. The U.S. government said on Thursday it will cut the country off from American microchips, telecoms gear and other items. It’s a more wide-ranging version of the trade curbs that hobbled China’s telecommunications giant and could sting the Russian economy more than financial sanctions.
BUSINESS
stpetecatalyst.com

Cathie Wood joins Tampa Bay Innovation Center board

February 23, 2022 - ARK Invest founder and innovation leader Cathie Wood has joined the Tampa Bay Innovation Center Board of Directors. “St. Petersburg and the broader Tampa Bay region are becoming powerful beacons for advancing technology, and I believe TBIC is at the forefront of establishing the area as a global center for entrepreneurial success and innovation. I look forward to participating in this journey as a board member now," Wood said in a release. Her company, ARK Invest, is a global investment adviser focused solely on investing in disruptive innovation. Wood recently relocated her New York firm to St. Petersburg and will occupy space inside the new ARK Innovation Center, formerly known as the Tampa Bay Innovation Center. The center will help entrepreneurs and boost the startup activity in the region by providing programming and co-working space. The 45,000-square-foot center is scheduled to open in 2023. It will have 30,000 square feet on the first floor for incubator companies and another floor designated for ARK Invest – the anchor tenant.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy