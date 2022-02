Film editor David Brenner passed away this week at the age of 59. Heavyweights of the industry like Zack Snyder and Roland Emmerich shared their memories of working with the talented technician. Others joined in too. Just this year, Brenner was hard at work on Avatar's long awaited sequel with James Cameron. In the past, the editor had won Oscars for his work with Oliver Stone in 1990, specifically Born on the Fourth of July. From there he teamed with co-editor Joe Hutshing on a number of projects with the acclaimed filmmaker. But, he also left his mark on the modern blockbuster as well. Brenner worked on both versions of Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He had his hand in massive culture-shifting tentpole films like Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow as well. Check out what all these creatives had to say about their friend down below.

