Suspects sought after nearly $500K of items stolen from Madison Ave. store

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- The NYPD released pictures of two suspects sought after a group stole almost half a million dollars worth of items from a high-end store on the Upper East Side over the weekend.

The robbery happened at approximately 6 p.m. on February 20, when seven suspects entered The RealReal store, located at 870 Madison Avenue.

The group stole jewelry, watches, and handbags valued at approximately $498,000, police said.

Photo credit NYPD

Officials released photos of two of the suspects and of a white four-door sedan used by at least two supsects.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).