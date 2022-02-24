ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Fast-paced Momentum Stock Aperam (APEMY) Is Still Trading at a Bargain

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."

Who doesn't like betting on fast-moving trending stocks? But determining the right entry point isn't easy. Often, these stocks lose momentum once their valuation moves ahead of their future growth potential. In such a situation, investors find themselves loaded up on expensive shares with limited to no upside or even a downside. So, going all-in on momentum could be risky at times.

A safer approach could be investing in bargain stocks with recent price momentum. While the Zacks Momentum Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Scores system) helps identify great momentum stocks by paying close attention to trends in a stock's price or earnings, our 'Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain' screen comes handy in spotting fast-moving stocks that are still attractively priced.

There are several stocks that currently pass through the screen and Aperam (APEMY) is one of them. Here are the key reasons why this stock is a great candidate.

Investors' growing interest in a stock is reflected in its recent price increase. A price change of 0.5% over the past four weeks positions the stock of this company well in this regard.

While any stock can see a spike in price for a short period, it takes a real momentum player to deliver positive returns for a longer time frame. APEMY meets this criterion too, as the stock gained 8.3% over the past 12 weeks.

Moreover, the momentum for APEMY is fast paced, as the stock currently has a beta of 1.99. This indicates that the stock moves 99% higher than the market in either direction.

Given this price performance, it is no surprise that APEMY has a Momentum Score of B, which indicates that this is the right time to enter the stock to take advantage of the momentum with the highest probability of success.

In addition to a favorable Momentum Score, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions has helped APEMY earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Our research shows that the momentum-effect is quite strong among Zacks Rank #1 and #2 stocks. That's because as covering analysts raise their earnings estimates for a stock, more and more investors take an interest in it, helping its price race to keep up. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Most importantly, despite possessing fast-paced momentum features, APEMY is trading at a reasonable valuation. In terms of Price-to-Sales ratio, which is considered as one of the best valuation metrics, the stock looks quite cheap now. APEMY is currently trading at 0.75 times its sales. In other words, investors need to pay only 75 cents for each dollar of sales.

So, APEMY appears to have plenty of room to run, and that too at a fast pace.

In addition to APEMY, there are several other stocks that currently pass through our 'Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain' screen. You may consider investing in them and start looking for the newest stocks that fit these criteria.

This is not the only screen that could help you find your next winning stock pick. Based on your personal investing style, you may choose from over 45 Zacks Premium Screens that are strategically created to beat the market.

However, keep in mind that the key to a successful stock-picking strategy is to ensure that it produced profitable results in the past. You could easily do that with the help of the Zacks Research Wizard. In addition to allowing you to backtest the effectiveness of your strategy, the program comes loaded with some of our most successful stock-picking strategies.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.


Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aperam (APEMY): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Momentum#Apemy
Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy if the Stock Market Plunges

The benchmark S&P 500 is undergoing its steepest correction in nearly two years. Defensive growth and value stocks can be an especially smart place to put your money to work during sizable market pullbacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

Latch is trading short-term profitability for long-term cash flow potential. Olo's dollar-based net retention rate of 120% offers promise to investors. SEMrush already owns a profit margin of 13% yet is still in growth mode. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Surefire Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist During the Stock Market Sell-Off

Though market corrections can be scary, they're historically the perfect time to go shopping for bargains. This mix of growth and value stocks would be perfect for patient investors to buy during this pullback. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Unstoppable Stocks to Invest $25,000 In Right Now

Some stocks have crashed for no reason, giving investors an opportunity to buy cheap. Consider betting on megatrend stocks, whether it's e-commerce, electric vehicles, or clean energy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

Airbnb is growing in many directions. Etsy is providing a niche service for a growing customer base. Home Depot is disrupting its own business. Successful investing is partly just a waiting game. That's why investing in an index fund is such an effective way of growing your money. As the value of the market grows over time, so will your shares.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy