IMPACThought: Seeking comfort in these troubled times

For Christians, the entirety of the Bible hinges on a short verse in the Gospel of John in the New Testament; John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” It pretty much sums up the narrative of God’s plan for redeeming the entire human race and the whole of creation, rescuing them from the Fall from Grace, and the evil now rampant in our world because of it. Pastor Max Lucado’s 2007 best-selling book on those 26 words has been re-released and updated with “new content for a new generation.” Called “3:16 The Numbers of Hope,” it is a deep, heart-probing explanation of why these words were so mind-boggling when Jesus imparted them to Nicodemus more than two thousand years ago, and how they are just as life-altering for us today. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Pastor Max Lucado, a master storyteller, and spirit-filled teacher of biblical truth, talks about the power of John 3:16 and the hope it offers. He says, “The heart of the human problem is the heart of the human. And God’s treatment is prescribed in John 3:16… Let John 3:16 become the banner of your life, so much so that the message of God’s unending and unbending love overflows from you to others.”

