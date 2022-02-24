Martha is Dead review – A visual masterpiece not for the faint of heart
2 days ago
Set amid the rolling hills of 1940s Tuscany, LKA’s wartime horror title Martha is Dead pushes boundaries while remaining true to the soul of the genre – but it isn’t for the faint of heart. There are some games that you immediately know you’ll fall in...
From Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, a director who is already figuring prominently in awards nominations with Drive My Car, comes another delicately humane story of chance connections and unexpected emotional links. Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy premiered in Berlin last year, winning the Silver Bear, but was somewhat overshadowed by the ambition and scope of the Cannes prize-winning Drive My Car, which debuted a few months later. But this female-led triptych of stories, with its deft, empathetic camerawork and intimate, intricately crafted character sketches, is a minor masterpiece in its own right.
Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
With director Adam Berg's Black Crab arriving on Netflix March 18, Collider is happy to exclusively premiere the first trailer and new images from the Noomi Rapace film. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the Swedish action thriller follows six soldiers sent on a covert mission to transport a mysterious package across a frozen archipelago without knowing what dangers lie ahead or who they can trust.
When Olivia Rodrigo was recording her debut album, Sour, there was a camera there with her for every moment. That footage is now a documentary for Disney+. According to the press release, Rodrigo will take viewers on a road trip from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles while recounting how she made her Grammy-nominated record. The in depth film shares how she felt about the process along the way, as she shares intimate stories and never-before-seen footage.
Directed by: Toby Poser, John Adams, and Zelda Adams. Written by: Toby Poser, John Adams, and Zelda Adams. It has very much been the season of the witch in recent years. Practitioners of magic have exploded in population as of late, and from The Witch and Hereditary to Fear Street, it feels like you can’t throw a stone in a horror movie without hitting someone who will cast an evil spell on you for having – well, hit them with a rock.
1883 star Tim McGraw has weighed in on the fate of his on-screen daughter Elsa Dutton ahead of the Western period drama's season one finale on Sunday. Speaking to TVLine, the actor and country music star who stars in the Yellowstone prequel series opposite his real-life wife Faith Hill revealed that his character has very little hope for his daughter's survival. Asked whether James Dutton thinks Elsa will manage to recover from the wounds she sustained in the penultimate episode, he said: "I don't think he has any hope at all."
When The Proud Family premiered on Disney Channel in 2001, it was not only the first original animated show on the channel, but one of the few all-ages animation programs on television at the time centered around a Black family. The show followed 14-year-old Penny Proud and her chaotic, but loving family and ran for five years before ending in 2005 with a TV movie.
Lexi Howard, indisputably one of the most underrated and underutilized characters in Sam Levinson’s glitter-and-grit-infused teenage fever dream “Euphoria,” has finally been given more purpose than being the preppy-in-plaid sidekick to her sister Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and best friend(ish) Rue (Zendaya) in Season 2. Fans of Lexi, portrayed by Maude Apatow, have gotten to see the character not only open up a potential romantic relationship with other fan-favorite Fezco (Angus Cloud) but also work on her high school theater magnum opus, a play about always being the ancillary character and never in the spotlight — not even in your own life.
Squid Game breakout star Anupam Tripathi has landed his next role in a new audio scripted series. The actor famously starred as Ali Abdul in Netflix's record-breaking South Korean drama last year, and now has another exciting project to add to his belt. In Scammers, which has been created by...
The poster for "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window" (2022) is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. Netflix has taken some pretty big swings and invested in a pretty wide variety of genres and subcultures. Still, the streaming service recently released content in a fairly new and ultimately consequential dimension: self-satire. Last week brought the release of “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” (2022), a television series farce commenting on trends in modern film. The show mocks the deeply oversaturated market for psychological thrillers surrounding white women in the suburbs who drink wine and solve crimes. The genre attempts to subvert convention: How could such twisted, heinous crimes happen in such pristine, wealthy suburbs? Though the show may be entirely too long and often disengaging, its existence in and of itself asks the broader question of origin: How did this happen? A market has to be so deeply full, so noticeably overplayed, that a big corporation like Netflix is able to mock its own role within it. In discussing more deeply the market play-by-play of this genre, one may more deeply understand the process of filmmaking and the economic feedback loops fueling it.
Critic reviews for Roland Emmerich's disaster film Moonfall have started to come in, which means the Rotten Tomatoes score is also available. Over 100 reviews have been posted on the review aggregate site, with Moonfall currently sitting at 43% on the Tomatometer as of this writing. That puts Moonfall in the Rotten category, with the critics consensus talking up viewers' "tolerance for B-movie cheese." As the title of the film dictates, the plot centers on a mysterious force knocking the moon towards Earth, with NASA left with a short amount of time to prevent it from happening.
Michael Rispoli and Paloma Guzman are set to join the cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The Sopranos and Pretty Little Liars actors will star in recurring in roles for the Power prequel series, Deadline reports. Power Book III: Raising Kanan flashes back to the '90s and follows the...
We now know where (and when) Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available to stream for the first time. Unfortunately for those worldwide, the first reported confirmation for No Way Home’s streaming plans is localized to the US. As per Deadline, No Way Home will be available to stream...
