Morgan Super 3 Will Come To The US

Last month, BMW announced the end of an era by revealing its very last V12-powered roadgoing series production car. As that sort of language is meant to imply, there's still a chance that the recently revealed BMW 7 Series special edition will not be 'The Final V12'. Nevertheless, the fact of the matter is that large-capacity engines are not in fashion anymore, and while a BMW V12 has always been rare and expensive, knowing that the option will no longer exist is sad. We can't do anything about it though, so we may as well use the time to look back on a history that is richer than you may imagine.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO