Then-and-Now Photos of Lyons, Michigan: Early 1900s-2000s

Way up in the UP's Keweenaw Peninsula lies Fort Wilkins. It's just below the Copper Harbor lighthouse, so a roadtrip there will lead you to a lot of stuff. The fort was constructed in 1844, not as a fortification to defend the land from enemies...it was intended to keep law and order during the area's involvement in the Upper Peninsula copper boom. When copper was discovered in the 1830s, a copper rush was inevitable. In the 1840s, an influx of copper hunters invaded the land, hoping to find enough ore to make their fortunes. Seeing the possible problems with this rush, Secretary of War William Wilkins commissioned and established the construction of Fort Wilkins in 1844.

COPPER HARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO