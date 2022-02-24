ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Sarina Wiegman’s England revolution begins to take shape ahead of home Euros

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zltkf_0eNtzf1r00

As far as ideal preparations for a home European Championships go, lifting an international trophy was a good way to start. England’s participation in the Arnold Clark Cup was always going to be judged by performances rather than results but in the end manager Sarina Wiegman was able to deliver both. The Lionesses were crowned overall winners of the inaugural competition, sealed by a 3-1 victory over Germany at Molineux.

The purpose of the Arnold Clark Cup was to offer England some much-needed matches against top-ranked opposition and the fixtures against Germany, Spain and Canada delivered the tests they had been looking for. England impressed in long spells of each of their three fixtures, while also having to defend and control games against some of the best teams in the world, and it offered a proper look at Wiegman’s side following the procession of some of their recent World Cup qualifiers.

There was plenty to be impressed with. From Wiegman’s organisation, flexibility and use of her wider squad, right up to the late tactical tweak against Germany that saw defender Millie Bright join England’s attack as a makeshift centre forward. It may not have been Wiegman’s plan for the Chelsea centre-back to finish up as the tournament’s joint-top goalscorer, along with Alexia Putellas, but it was a worthwhile exercise of England chasing a late goal in a tournament setting.

Twenty players were used by Wiegman across England’s three matches, as the former Netherlands manager closes in on the squad she will take into the Euros this summer, but among several stand-out performers it was winger Lauren Hemp who made the biggest statement. The Manchester City forward was explosive from the left and England’s best player against Canada and Germany, as well as Spain despite starting from the bench.

Her control in tight areas and acceleration to burst away from defenders meant Hemp was England’s biggest threat throughout the tournament, with Leah Williamson and Kiera Walsh looking to find the 21-year-old with switches out wide continually through the second half against Germany once it became clear they couldn’t live with her.

What is perhaps even more exciting were the comments from Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, who was on co-commentary, who said Hemp has another level to find and her decision making in the final third has room for improvement. Even in a squad as talented as England’s, Hemp has the potential to be the difference come the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AB05y_0eNtzf1r00

She certainly appears to have a firm grip on the left side of Wiegman’s attack, as England’s starting line-up begins to take shape. The axis of Walsh and Williamson, who continued to captain England in the absence of Steph Houghton, looks set at the base of midfield. Lucy Bronze made an impressive return as she gets back up to speed following her injury lay-off, with Bright another nailed-on starter.

It feels silly to question England’s record goalscorer Ellen White but there had been some doubts over Wiegman’s striking options throughout the tournament, even if the Manchester City forward then added her side’s opening goal against Germany.

Fran Kirby , too, is another who surely will start but it is unclear in what position Wiegman will use her in. Wiegman appears slightly hesitant to use Kirby in the No 10 role, often favouring Ella Toone or Georgia Stanway, but it wasn’t until she was moved inside from the right wing that she had her moment of the tournament, sealing the win against Germany in stoppage time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQDlU_0eNtzf1r00

Elsewhere, Wiegman used all three fixtures to have a look at three goalkeepers in Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton and the returning Ellie Roebuck, while Jess Carter, Rachel Daly and Demi Stokes all saw game time at left-back. Alex Greenwood will be the player to fill in for Houghton if the England captain does not make the Euros, with the news that the centre-back has undergone surgery on an Achilles injury a blow to her hopes.

It’s been a positive week for England, though, with just over four months to go until their opening game of the Euros against Austria at Old Trafford. The Arnold Clark Cup was a success, too, even if the complete lack of attendance of the fixtures that did not involve the host nation raises some concerns around the marketing of the tournament this summer. At least England look to be in a strong position.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Italy travel rules: what are the latest testing requirements?

Italy is still open to British travellers, but the rules for entry have changed several times - not to mention the Covid-related guidance once in the country.Like many nations, including Austria and Germany, Italy has embraced the use of vaccine passports - in Italy this is called a “super green pass”, but that essentially amounts to a QR code proving that you’ve had at least two doses of the coronavirus vaccine. The UK’s NHS Covid Pass is accepted there.In the latest update, Italy introduced new rules that mean a traveller is only recognised as “fully vaccinated” in order to access...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Liverpool quadruple talk is ‘crazy’, Jurgen Klopp insists

Liverpool fc manager Jurgen Klopp insists it is “crazy” to even think about winning an unprecedented quadruple.Success in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea has secured their first trophy of the season but there remains a long way to go in the FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League.Norwich await at home in Wednesday’s fifth round cup tie, Inter Milan visit next week as they attempt to overturn a 2-0 last-16 Champions League deficit while the gap to league leaders Manchester City is six points with a match in hand.While the general chatter about winning all four trophies may be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

It’s good to be back – Olympic athlete moved to tears on return to job as nurse

Team GB Olympic gold medallist Vicky Wright received a hero’s welcome as she returned to her job as a nurse after clinching the top prize in women’s curling.Cheers of “what an achievement” and “we are so proud” rang throughout Ward B11 at Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert in the Falkirk Council area, where the 28-year-old has worked for the last seven years.The ward was dressed in flowers, bunting and balloons, and even had its own makeshift curling rink, which Wright took to immediately and scored a bullseye each time.The Scots athlete and her fellow women’s curling team players Eve Muirhead...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Rachel Daly
Person
Hannah Hampton
Person
Millie Bright
Person
Lucy Bronze
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Fran Kirby
Person
Steph Houghton
Person
Georgia Stanway
Person
Ellie Roebuck
Person
Demi Stokes
Person
Lauren Hemp
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Alex Greenwood
The Independent

Curling gold medal-winning nurse moved to tears on return to work

Team GB Olympic gold medallist Vicky Wright received a hero’s welcome as she returned to her job as a nurse after clinching the top prize in women’s curling.Cheers of “what an achievement” and “we are so proud” rang throughout Ward B11 at Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert in the Falkirk Council area, where the 28-year-old has worked for the last seven years.The ward was dressed in flowers, bunting and balloons, and even had its own makeshift curling rink, which Wright took to immediately and scored a bullseye each time.The Scots athlete and her fellow women’s curling team players Eve Muirhead...
WORLD
The Independent

Chelsea will remain ‘calm in centre of a storm’, Thomas Tuchel insists

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea will remain “calm in the centre of a storm” amid the realities of war in Europe and issues on the Blues’ club structure.An impassioned Tuchel revealed his unease even discussing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine because of his privileged position of enjoying peace while war rages in the east.But the Chelsea manager vowed the Stamford Bridge players and coaches would attempt to keep offering a valuable distraction to supporters and football fans amid uncertain global geopolitics.Russian-Israeli owner Roman Abramovich has attempted to pass the “stewardship and care” of Chelsea to the club foundation’s trustees, but the Charity...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Canada#European#The Arnold Clark Cup#Lionesses#Molineux
The Independent

Manchester United ‘implementing a strategy to win’, says new chief executive

Newly-appointed chief executive Richard Arnold says Manchester United are “implementing a strategy to win” as football director John Murtough spearheads their “thorough” search for a new permanent manager.This has been yet another challenging season at Old Trafford, with a top-four finish the best they can hope for domestically and the Champions League remaining their only route to silverware.United’s chances of sealing their first trophy since 2017 look faint and fan discontent continues to rumble in the background, but Arnold struck an upbeat tone in his first public comments since being appointed CEO.Supporters have long since become accustomed to positive remarks...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Camilla enjoys fish and chip lunch as Southend achieves city status

The Duchess of Cornwall capped her visit with the Prince of Wales to mark Southend-on-Sea becoming a city by having a seaside staple – fish and chips.Camilla’s lunch of cod and chips was accompanied with tartar sauce and a wally – the local word for a gherkin – when she stopped for a bite to eat.Earlier the Prince of Wales spoke about the war in Ukraine, saying the values of democracy were under attack in the country in the “most unconscionable way” during a ceremony to confer city status on Southend-on-Sea.Charles famously does not eat lunch so the duchess had...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

526K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy