Economy

Defense contractor stocks rally in wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
By Marketwatch
Share of defense contractors caught a bid in early trading Thursday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine fueled expectations of increased defense spending. The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ita) gained 0.6% in premarket trading, while S&P 500 (spx) futures (es00) sank 2.6% toward a nine-month low. Among the defense ETF's biggest gainers, shares of Textron Inc. (txt) ran up 7.9%, Northrop Grumman Corp. (noc) rallied 3.2%, Lockheed Martin Corp. (lmt) advanced 2.4%, Raytheon Technologies Corp. (rtx) climbed 2.2% and General Dynamics Corp. (gd) gained 1.5%. Meanwhile, shares of Boeing Co. (ba) of which about one-third of fourth-quarter revenue was from its commercial airplanes business, dropped 3.7%, as the invasion weighed on travel-related stocks .

