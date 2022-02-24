ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to speak at 1:30 Eastern p.m. on Russian invasion of Ukraine

President Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Thursday on Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine," the White House said in a statement. Biden is widely expected to unveil more sanctions against Russia on Thursday, building on a first tranche of measures announced Tuesday, now that a large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine has begun. He previously had been scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, but the White House has pushed back the time for his remarks by one hour.

