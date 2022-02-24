ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Save $85 On Ultimate Ears' Fall-Out-Proof UE Fits Earbuds

By Editors' Choice
PC Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're all looking for a pair of earbuds that fit just right (and won't fall out), which makes this latest deal that much more tempting. Ultimate Ears' UE Fits wireless buds use Lightform technology to instantly mold to your lobes, adjusting to the shape your ears in less than a minute....

