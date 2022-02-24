Save $85 On Ultimate Ears' Fall-Out-Proof UE Fits Earbuds

It may sound counter-intuitive, but my portable speaker has never been more important to me than right now, two years into WFH. I vividly remember one particularly lonesome moment, I was playing Madonna’s "Like a Prayer" really loud from my Bose Soundlink Revolve II, not knowing the guitar riff and gospel-tinged vocals had already cut through my ceiling to my upstairs neighbor who then came down, a little inebriated, and blasted the same song from her own speaker right to my door. (A perfect New York memory, some would say.) The next day, we both apologized to each other. She said she understood my penchant for volume, because blasting music from a nice booming portable speaker is the perfect salve for those dull, hard times at home.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO