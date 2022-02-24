ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery Parks, Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation and Pepco Partner to Expand Maryland Electric Vehicle Charging Options

By Announcements, News
montgomeryparks.org
 2 days ago

Prior to visiting any of our parks, trails, or facilities, visit MontgomeryParks.org/COVID-19 for more information. Effective Tuesday, Feb. 22, Montgomery County no longer requires masks or face coverings indoors. February 24, 2022. Announcements & News, Press Releases. The partnership will create 94 charging spaces across 26 Maryland parks. WHEATON,...

montgomeryparks.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian forces enter Ukraine's second city, gas pipelines explode

KYIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian military vehicles pushed into Ukraine's second-largest city on Sunday and explosions rocked oil and gas installations on a fourth day of fighting in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. Russian soldiers and armoured vehicles were seen in different parts...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Cars
Prince George's County, MD
Government
Montgomery County, MD
Health
Prince George's County, MD
Health
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Wheaton, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Cars
Montgomery County, MD
Government
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Announcements News#Ev#The Parks Department

Comments / 0

Community Policy