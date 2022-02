The 2020 pandemic has forever changed the way we use technology to communicate at work. 90% of employers are planning to adopt a hybrid work model for their knowledge workers. The biggest misstep that people are still making is not turning on their camera in meetings that call for collaboration. Technology companies have been solving for hybrid meetings practically since the start of the pandemic. There are myriad options to support this new way of gathering. However, we would advise ensuring you have the basics covered. In the physical meeting room, you need a high-quality conference room camera and microphones that can allow everyone to be seen and heard clearly.

