Commodities & Future

Silver price forecast: industrial and safe-haven demand to sustain breakout

invezz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian attack on Ukraine has boosted silver price to a 6-month high. Prior to the breakout, it was lagging behind other precious metals. Bullish forecasts on its industrial demand in 2022 will further sustain the breakout. Silver price is trading at August 2021’s level as a reaction to the...

Comments / 0

Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rallies as safe-haven demand abates

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.6% against the greenback * Trades in a range of 1.2683 to 1.2771 * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.2% * Canadian bond yields rise across curve TORONTO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as global financial markets grew more calm after they were pressured at the start of the week by escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions. Global stocks broke a four-day slide and demand for safe-haven assets waned, with investors waiting to see Russian President Vladimir Putin's next move after he sent troops into separatist regions of Ukraine. The United States and its allies unveiled more sanctions against Russia, while making clear they were keeping tougher measures in reserve in case of a full-scale invasion by Moscow. Sanctions were not yet expected to disrupt oil supplies, helping to cap the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, after it notched a seven-year high on Tuesday. U.S. crude prices dipped 0.2% to $91.70 a barrel. The Canadian dollar was up 0.6% at 1.2691 to the greenback, or 78.80 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2683 to 1.2771. Other commodity-linked currencies also gained ground, including a 5-week high for the New Zealand dollar as the country's central bank hiked interest rates as expected and signaled a more aggressive path forward than even the most hawkish investor had wagered. The Bank of Canada is expected to hike next Wednesday for the first time since October 2018. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 4.4 basis points to 1.970%, approaching last Wednesday's three-year high at 1.995%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
MARKETS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Bitcoin, not exactly a safe haven today

Feb 24 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. BITCOIN, NOT EXACTLY A SAFE HAVEN TODAY (1113 GMT) Cryptocurrencies have been around long enough to have a substantial track record of how...
CURRENCIES
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Cargo ship 'belonging to Russian bank that is pivotal' to country's defence sector and among those targeted by UK government sanctions against Moscow is SEIZED in the English Channel

A cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg was intercepted in the English Channel early on Saturday as the latest trade sanctions begin to hit at the Russian economy. The 416ft commercial boat named the 'Baltic Leader' is understood to belong to Promsvyazbank, one of the five major Russian banks which were hit with crippling EU sanctions this week, and was seized in the English Channel early on Saturday morning.
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Ireland will not be ‘found wanting’ on Ukraine – Irish premier

Ireland will not take part in the funding of weapons to Ukraine, after the EU announced plans to fund supplies of weapons and equipment to Ukraine. Ireland will not be “found wanting” on support for Ukraine, the Irish premier has said. It comes as the EU announced that...
ECONOMY
Fortune

The red-hot housing market isn’t sustainable—CoreLogic forecasts home price growth to slow

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Entering into 2020, the nation already didn't have enough homes built to satisfy millennials who were entering into their peak first-time home-buying years. Then the COVID-19 crisis struck. The ensuing record low mortgage rates and flexible work from home policies—which allowed buyers to expand their home search further into the burbs—only attracted more buyers into an already tight and competitive market. Simply put: The pandemic created a perfect storm in the housing market.
REAL ESTATE
Axios

China lays out 5-point position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

China's Foreign Ministry on Friday stressed that Beijing believes the "sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries" should be respected — a principle that "applies equally to Ukraine." Why it matters: Reiterating that Russia's "legitimate security demands" on NATO expansion "should be taken seriously and properly addressed," the statement...
CHINA
BBC

Ukraine: Anger over Russian oil tanker due in Orkney

Russian ships could have their access to UK ports restricted, under plans being considered at Westminster. It follows concerns that a Russian-owned tanker is due at an Orkney oil terminal within days. Orkney Islands Council has said it is powerless to prevent the NS Champion accessing Flotta oil terminal, despite...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

3 Safe Haven Investing Choices For Bear Markets

The stock market has experienced much turmoil in 2022. The year 2022 has been anything but boring for investors thus far. Several issues have negatively affected the market and investor sentiment. The major indexes are down for the year, and there is more uncertainty on the horizon. As shown below, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), S&P 500 (SPY), and Nasdaq (QQQ) are all down, with the Nasdaq bearing the brunt of the downturn.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Why REITs Are A Safe Haven During The Current Turmoil

Russia's invasion of Ukraine poses significant risks to the financial market. Earlier this week, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Several Ukrainian military bases/airports have been bombed, killing already 100s of people, and explosions have been heard in major cities, including even the capital Kyiv. Obviously, I think that...
BUSINESS

