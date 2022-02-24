ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland at Indiana odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Maryland Terrapins (13-14, 5-11 Big Ten) and Indiana Hoosiers (16-10, 7-9) meet Thursday in Bloomington, Ind. The tilt at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall is slated to tip-off at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Maryland vs. Indiana odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Maryland has won back-to-back games after losing five straight from Jan. 29-Feb. 13. The front half of the win streak came with a 90-74 victory at Nebraska, and the Terrapins are a respectable 3-3 over their last six road games. UM tends to struggle more on defense than offense, but it was a 28.6% shooting mark that proved most costly in a 68-55 loss Jan. 29 to Indiana.

The Hoosiers have gone 0-5 since that win over the Terps. The Indiana offense has disappeared over the skid. IU has shot just 36.4% from the floor and 26.4% from 3-point range over the five games.

Maryland at Indiana odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:26 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Maryland +220 (bet $100 to win $220) | Indiana -280 (bet $280 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Maryland +6.5 (-120) | Indiana -6.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 134.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Maryland at Indiana odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Indiana 71, Maryland 63

Sometimes the schedule presents three road games inter-mixed with home tilts against No. 14 Illinois and No. 12 Wisconsin in a five-game stretch. Indiana has lost five straight but is much the better team in just about every facet of the game in this match-up.

The Hoosiers should be a bracket-worthy team, and this home game is a must-have for them. Look for IU to progress to a better shooting norm, and that makes Indiana somewhere between a 75-80% play here.

THERE IS DECENT VALUE ON INDIANA (-280).

Over the last 14 UM-IU meetings, the favorite has gone 10-4 ATS.

BACK THE HOOSIERS -6.5 (-105).

AVOID. This is a well-made total and the game has crisscrossing signals in scoring analytics.

