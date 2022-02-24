ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State at Illinois odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
 3 days ago
The 19th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (17-7, 10-5 Big Ten) visit the 14th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini (19-7, 12-4) Thursday at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Ohio State vs. Illinois odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

The Buckeyes bounced back with an 80-69 overtime victory against Indiana after suffering an embarrassing 75-62 setback to Iowa in Columbus on Saturday. The Over hit Monday to snap a four-game Under run for the Bucks.

The Illini also were on the rebound after losing 70-59 at Rutgers Wednesday, knocking off skidding Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich., by a 79-74 score to cover a three-point number.

Ohio State at Illinois odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:45 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Ohio State +220 (bet $100 to win $220) | Illinois -280 (bet $280 to win $100)
  • Against the spread: Ohio State +5.5 (-105) | Illinois -5.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 140.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Ohio State at Illinois odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Illinois 74, Ohio State 70

Illinois (-280) will cost you nearly three times your potential return, and that’s just too expensive in a battle of Top 20 teams that could really go either way.

PASS.

Roll with OHIO STATE +5.5 (-105) in this Big Ten showdown. The Buckeyes have covered seven of the past nine games overall, and they really seem to relish the underdog role. Ohio State has covered nine of its past 12 as a road underdog, and it is 5-2 in the past seven games against teams with a winning overall record. The road team is 6-1 ATS in the past seven meetings, while the underdog has cashed in eight of the previous 10 in the series, too.

The OVER 140.5 (-112) is the lean here, and it is worth a small-unit play.

The Under is 4-1 in the past five games for the Buckeyes, although the Over is 5-2 in the past seven games against winning teams, while going 10-4 in the past 14 games as an underdog.

The Over has dominated for the Illini, going 8-3-1 in the past 12 games at home, while going 7-3-1 in the past 11 as a home favorite.

