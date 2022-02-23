ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jonathan Kuminga crediting Warriors veterans during rookie campaign

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike most lottery picks, Jonathan Kuminga landed in a unique situation as a rookie. In his first season, the No. 7 overall pick has earned a spot in the rotation alongside multiple All-Stars, a former Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time Most Valuable Player award winner.

Along with players that have decorated resumes like Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, Kuminga has had the opportunity to learn from proven veterans like Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr.

Following a strong run of performances before the All-Star break, the Golden State Warriors 19-year-old rookie credited his veteran teammates for helping him during his first season in the association.

It is really helping me because I have at least four Hall of Fame players on my team. Just watching those guys every single day, the way they work, the way they carry themselves on and off the court, that is just a lot of things a lot of rookies don’t get, so just me being around that, it is helping me a lot.

With a recent uptick in minutes, Kuminga has notched eight consecutive games with double figures before the All-Star break. During that span, the G League Ignite product is averaging 15.3 points on 60.3% shooting from the field with 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

With Green still recovering from a lower back/disc injury, Kuminga should be in-line for a similar role in Steve Kerr’s rotation down the stretch.

