ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Real Story Behind The Iconic ‘Torch Lady’ From Columbia Pictures

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 2 days ago

If you’ve ever watched a movie by Columbia Pictures then you know who the Torch Lady is—the woman who appears at the very beginning of every movie. The original photo was born in the apartment of Pulitzer Prize-winning New Orleans photographer Kathy Anderson back in 1991.

The final version that we see before Columbia Pictures movies is actually a painting, but the concept all began with a simple photo. It really all started when Anderson’s friend, illustrator Michael J. Deas, asked the photographer to shoot a reference photo for a painting. No one would even begin to understand how huge it would all become.

The story behind the famous Torch Lady

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33uuPk_0eNtfyYY00
Torch Lady / Columbia Pictures

“Michael had a vision for the piece,” Anderson says to PetaPixel. “I created a soft light that would accentuate every fold in the material and flatter the model. “My penchant for the large softbox light modifiers [a Chimera softbox on Dynalite strobes] proved perfect for the assignment.”

During this time, Anderson worked at the New Orleans newspaper, The Times-Picayune. Deas needed a model to pose and he decided to ask the photographer’s coworker at the paper, Jenny Joseph. On the day of the shoot, on set were sheets, fabric, a flag, and a small lamp with a light bulb sticking out of the top—and it resembled a torch, hence the “Torch Lady.”

When you combine a simple studio apartment, a Polaroid back on the Hasselblad camera, and some basic props, you get a fantastic starting point for the painting. Several Polaroids were taken, and according to PetaPixel, Jenny hasn’t modeled again since that day.

“During the shoot, Jenny asked if she could sit down for a minute,” the photographer says. “I shot one frame of her seated, which may be my favorite image from the shoot. But after chatting for a minute, she confided that she was pregnant. After congratulating her, we resumed shooting, but I was worried about her standing on the box.”

Even if the photo didn’t go on to become an iconic part of movie history, Anderson says it would have forever been a special place in her heart. “Even if the ‘Torch Lady’ painting had not become famous, the photo shoot would hold a special place in my heart, maybe because it took place in my living room, with my good friends, and with those perfect croissants. I will always remember this day fondly.”

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

68-Year-Old Christie Brinkley Shares Top Beauty Tips For Women Over 50

Christie Brinkley, 68, recently shared her top beauty tips for women over 50, as well as some of her favorite products that give her such a gorgeous glow. She first begins her skin care process by using the SBLA Beauty The Facial Instant Sculpting Wand. “Apply it to your forehead, around the eyes, around the mouth, and at night almost everywhere,” Brinkley shares.
SKIN CARE
DoYouRemember?

96-Year-Old Dick Van Dyke Dances And Sings With His Wife For Her New Music Video

Dick Van Dyke is still out there dancing and singing! He appeared in a music video alongside his wife, Arlene Silver for her band Arlene & The Vantastix. The group covered the Doris Day song “Everybody Loves a Lover” for Valentine’s Day and the music video is adorable! The video came out just around the same time that Dick and Arlene will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Weekly

Lucy and Desi documentary from Amy Poehler offers fans the real love story behind I Love Lucy

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are the toast of Hollywood once again. The lovefest for I Love Lucy continues with Amy Poehler's documentary Lucy and Desi, coming to Amazon Prime Video March 4. On the heels of last fall's Being the Ricardos and TCM podcast The Plot Thickens: Lucy, Lucy and Desi adds another layer to the story behind one of Hollywood's most famous couples.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia Pictures#Torch#The Real Story#Petapixel#The Times Picayune#Polaroid#Hasselblad
goodhousekeeping.com

Where Is ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Filmed? The Story Behind the Real Places Shown in the Netflix Show

Life became a whole lot sweeter the moment we stepped foot in Serenity — figuratively speaking, of course. The idyllic South Carolina town serves as a main character in the feel-good Netflix series, Sweet Magnolias. And while Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliot) and Helen's (Heather Headley) adventures take center stage, the small town's unrivaled charm is captivating viewers left and right. Between the cozy wrap-around porches, historic homes and downtown streets, it's no wonder that some Sweet Magnolias fans may even feel tempted to hit the road and experience the town's charm in real life.
TV SERIES
96.5 KVKI

’Peacemaker’ Finale: The Story Behind the Shocking Cameos

The following post contains SPOILERS for the Peacemaker finale. Peacemaker’s confrontation with the Butterflies came to an end in the just-released season finale of the series. After — and only after — the battle was over, the Justice League showed up, or at least some of them did. We see Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Ezra Miller’s Flash, along with Superman and Wonder Woman, although those characters remained in the shadows and didn’t actually say anything. (We didn’t get any closeups of Henry Cavill or Gal Gadot, either.)
TV SERIES
CW33 NewsFix

Spider-Man actors recreate iconic meme in new behind-the-scenes picture

DALLAS (KDAF) — It has been more than two months since Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in theaters, smashing box office numbers and expectations, as fans were hungry to see all three live-action Spider-Men share the big screen together. Well now, fans are getting another behind-the-scenes look from...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Sam Elliott Roasted Tim McGraw With Just Two Words After He Forgot His Lines

“1883” star Sam Elliott remains a favorite among Outsiders. Now, the actor lies at the head of the cast of the new series, playing the character Shea Brennan. Shea leads an immigrant caravan across the hard terrain of the American Midwest. During the journey, he finds himself frequently seeking the input of James Dutton, played by beloved country star, Tim McGraw.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Isabel May Says Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Being Married Gives Her an ‘Advantage’

Fans of “1883” were super stoked to learn that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill would lead the cast as the original Duttons. The two have roots in country, a fan base that will follow all their projects, and incredible respect from creator Taylor Sheridan. And the duo’s onscreen daughter Isabel May also says she loves that Tim and Faith are married in real life. The actress says it’s a real advantage on set.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals Secret Song Inspired by Elvis Presley

Dolly Parton still dreams of Elvis Presley. She had the chance to meet him once, but she had to turn him down. She cried about that. But like most things she struggled with, the country queen turned it into a song where she imagines singing one of her biggest hits with The King.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Lucie Arnaz Details How She Wants Her Famous Parents Remembered

Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, has detailed exactly how she wants her parents remembered. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz have been making a lot of headlines lately, even in their deaths, as Nicole Kidman just proudly portrayed the late actress, and a new documentary about them is set to release on Amazon soon.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

The 50 best baby names of 2022

The best baby names of 2022 hit all the hottest trend notes right now, blending a fashionable sound and style with influence from pop culture, current affairs and societal trends. These top names run the popularity gamut from cool classic August — a recent royal baby name — to the...
RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
123K+
Followers
6K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy