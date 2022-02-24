ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Zion Williamson's 'Detachment' from Pelicans Stems from 'Lack of Trust'

By Rob Goldberg
 2 days ago

The separation between Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans has reportedly been building for a while. Former NBA player JJ Redick accused Williamson of being a "detached teammate" on ESPN's First Take this week, and Christian Clark of NOLA.com reported this began with his issues with the front...

ClutchPoints

3 perfect trade destinations for Pelicans star Zion Williamson this offseason

The Zion Williams saga with the New Orleans Pelicans continues to draw headlines. Most of us were expecting Williamson to be ready for the start of the season. He even said as much in late September. That obviously was not the case. About a month into the season, the Pelicans announced a slight step back but that he should return soon. A month later, it was reported that Williamson was rehabbing away from the team.
Charles Barkley Reveals Michael Jordan And Dennis Rodman Surprised Everyone By Attending The NBA Top 75 Event: "When Michael Showed Up The Crowd Went Ballistic. I Think The Players Were Glad He Was There, I Was Glad He Was There.”

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were good friends off the court for a long time but their relationship has since soured quite a bit. During the NBA Top 75 event, Jordan was seen ignoring Barkley while he was interacting with the various other players and legends that were gathered there.
LeBron James and agent Rich Paul accused of going to war against the Lakers

Basketball superstar LeBron James is reportedly disenchanted with the Los Angeles Lakers front office and is ready to bolt the marquee franchise in the very near future. James and the Lakers are comparable to “the early days of war,” The Athletic reports. James and Rich Paul are reportedly applying pressure on the organization. The adversarial relationship reportedly emanates from James’ desire to make moves before the trading deadline to improve the team. The Lakers currently sit ninth place in the Western Conference with a dismal 27-31 record. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka failed to make any trades, irking James significantly and has him with one foot out the door.
Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
Rich Paul puts an end to Lakers-LeBron James drama

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul met with the Los Angeles Lakers and said they are not looking for management changes. The talk during and after the NBA All-Star break has involved the relationship between star LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Yet, James’ agent Rich Paul reportedly put an end to the drama and speculation.
Isiah Thomas Claps Back At Fan Saying He's Still Salty At Michael Jordan: “Scottie Pippen Was The Bulls’ Best Defender, Facts Over Fiction, No Salt.”

Isiah Thomas doesn't back down when people call him out. The Detroit Pistons legend has been making headlines in the last week, talking about his position as an NBA all-time great, while discussing the impact and greatness of other players, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but especially LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
Rumor: The reason why a Kyrie Irving-Anthony Davis partnership never happened with Celtics

The Boston Celtics are doing just fine right now with their core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as they are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference after a strong stretch of recent play. However, there was a time where the Celtics were linked to nearly every big-name star in the league, thanks to then-general manager Danny Ainge’s “war chest” of draft picks and young assets. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving were all linked to Boston at some point, with Irving being the only one to ever suit up in Celtics threads. Irving’s time in Boston came to a frustrating end for both sides, though he very nearly teamed up with another superstar, Anthony Davis, who was on the New Orleans Pelicans at the time. The latest Celtics rumors from Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett reveal this interesting dynamic.
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum on Zion Williamson: 'Leave the young fella alone'

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum made some waves at NBA’s All-Star weekend when he said that Zion Williamson had not reached out to him since he was traded to the Pelicans earlier in February. It looks as if the situation has been rectified. Earlier this week, reports claimed that Williamson and McCollum had talked since McCollum’s All-Star game comments, something that McCollum himself confirmed Thursday — while also defending the much-maligned Williamson.
