Kansas State

Kansas' state school board to meet after 'inappropriate' remark

 2 days ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ state school board has scheduled a special meeting for Friday to discuss personnel issues. The meeting was set after Education...

hutchpost.com

Hutch Post

UPDATE: Kan. BOE rejects resignation of education commissioner

TOPEKA — The Kansas State Board of Education rejected the resignation Friday of the state education commissioner following evidence he said during a video conference that during his youth he tried to persuade children to fear for their safety among American Indians. The state Board of Education reconvened after...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kan. governor calls on education commissioner to resign

TOPEKA— Kansas’ state school board scheduled a special meeting for Friday to discuss personnel issues following a report Education Commissioner Randy Watson made what one board member called an inappropriate remark during a conference last week. In a statement from her office on Thursday, Governor Laura Kelly said...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Calls grow for Kansas ed leader to go over 'raiding' remark

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly and indigenous leaders are calling on Kansas’ top public school administrator to resign over an offensive public joke about Native Americans. Kelly was joined Thursday by three Native American lawmakers and the chair of one of Kansas’ four Native American nations...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Haven USD 312 names new superintendent

HAVEN, Kan. —Craig Idacavage, currently a principal in his sixth year in Leavenworth, has been named as the new Haven USD 312 superintendent to replace Clark Wedel who will retire at the end of the school year. Idacavage, a native of Caldwell, Kansas, emerged from four finalists interviewed in...
HAVEN, KS
Hutch Post

City facing more questions regarding Atrium's future

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It is still wait-and-see for the city of Hutchinson when it comes to the purchase of the Atrium Hotel property. This comes after asbestos was discovered, pumping the cost for the property up another $500,000 — something the city will now have to address. “It...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Next chamber legislative forum is March 5

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The second of three legislative forums presented by the Hutchinson/ Reno County Chamber of Commerce is set for March 5. The forum will run from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Shears Technology Center on the HutchCC campus. Reno County legislators invited to participate include Representatives...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Honor Roll students named at HCF

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Seventeen Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) residents were recently named to the President’s Honor Roll, with another nine named to the Vice President’s Honor Roll, for classes taken at Hutchinson Community College throughout 2020 and 2021. “Even under the best academic conditions, this would be...
Hutch Post

IRB request goes before Hutchinson City Council Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A group of investors is betting that, if a new building is built, it will draw a business or industry to the area. A local group of investors wants to put a new building in the industrial park located just south of Siemens Gamesa. Salt City...
Hutch Post

USD 309 to pursue $10.5 million bond issue

NICKERSON, Kan. — The Nickerson USD 309 School Board has come to an agreement on a new bond issue for the district, although it is just a number right now. No specifics were given as to where a 10-year, $10.5 million bond would go, although a large list of needs exists.
NICKERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas moves to block plastic-bag bans by cities, counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans in the GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature have moved to block local bans, restrictions or taxes on plastic bags or other packaging. The state Senate voted 27-13 for a bill that would strip cities and counties of their power to regulate or tax bags, cups, bottles or other packaging.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

