Atlantic, IA

Dale Alan Leander Obituary

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
Dale Alan Leander, age 85, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at University Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, NE.

Visitation with the family present will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic, Iowa followed by a memorial service starting at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Lauri Boysen officiating. A lunch will follow the service in the church.

Wife: Judy Leander; Daughters, Lisa Dolch & husband Glen of Atlantic, IA, Lana Leander & husband Ryan Gruhn of Ames, IA; Grandchildren: Jesse Worth & wife Leah of Ames, IA, Tara Dolch & significant other Caleb Rihner of Portsmouth, IA, Tori Dolch & significant other Joe Brummer of Atlantic, IA; Great granddaughter: Luna Worth of Ames, IA

Burial will take place at a later date at the Atlantic Cemetery.

Services are handled with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA.

