J. Corey Feist on landmark legislation for physician well-being

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is increasingly recognized as a serious disease that can lead to cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and death. However, there is no effective drug to thwart the progression of the disease. Development of new drugs for NASH is an urgent clinical need. Liver biopsy plays a key role in the development of new NASH drugs. Histological findings based on liver biopsy are currently used as the main inclusion criteria and the primary therapeutic endpoint in NASH clinical trials. However, there are inherent challenges in the use of liver biopsy in clinical trials, such as evaluation reliability, sampling error, and invasive nature of the procedure. In this article, we review the advantages and value of liver histopathology based on liver biopsy in clinical trials of new NASH drugs. We also discuss the challenges and limitations of liver biopsy and identify future drug development directions.

