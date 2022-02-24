ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J. Corey Feist on landmark legislation for physician well-being

Cover picture for the articleAMA's Moving Medicine video series amplifies physician voices and highlights developments and achievements throughout medicine. In today’s episode of Moving Medicine, AMA Chief Experience Officer Todd Unger discusses the passage of the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act with J. Corey Feist, co-founder and president of the Dr. Lorna...

beckershospitalreview.com

Physicians

Some physicians take issue with patient surveys because they're often outdated and may not always be a true representation of physicians' practice behavior, Medscape reported Jan. 19. "The surveys may be equally applied as attempts to praise a worthy or popular provider as they may be an angry attempt at...
LEXINGTON, KY
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Futurity

Arthritis drug may save COVID patients on ventilators

Critically-ill patients with COVID-19 requiring respiratory support survived at a statistically higher rate when randomized to get the anti-inflammatory drug baricitinib, according to a new study. Baricitinib is a repurposed drug, originally developed for rheumatoid arthritis. Last year, the Food and Drug Administration issued an amended Emergency Use Authorization for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Study looks at Moderna COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness

New Kaiser Permanente research published February 21, 2022 in Nature Medicine shows that while Moderna COVID-19 vaccine protection is strong against coronavirus infection by the Delta variant, it is not as strong against infection from the Omicron variant. Three doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against hospitalization...
PASADENA, CA
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: CMS effectively draft denies access to new Alzheimer’s treatments

The proposed Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services draft decision to limit the use of Aduhelm and ALL FUTURE FDA-approved treatments targeting amyloid in those living with Alzheimer’s disease to only a clinical trial setting is so restrictive it can hardly be considered coverage. It effectively denies access to...
SIOUX CITY, IA
MyChesCo

FDA Authorizes New Monoclonal Antibody for Treatment of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for a new monoclonal antibody for the treatment of COVID-19 that retains activity against the omicron variant. The EUA for bebtelovimab is for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms, which is about 88 pounds) with a positive COVID-19 test, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, and for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options approved or authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

A Third Person – The First Woman – Has Been Effectively Cured Of HIV

A woman in New York City appears to have been effectively cured of HIV after receiving a transplant of HIV-resistant stem cells and antiretroviral therapy. Known as the New York Patient, she is the third person – and the first woman – to achieve remission of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant from a donor. While the case could potentially pave the way towards curing more people of HIV, the treatment is risky and extremely tough to scale up.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Histological assessment based on liver biopsy: the value and challenges in NASH drug development

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is increasingly recognized as a serious disease that can lead to cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and death. However, there is no effective drug to thwart the progression of the disease. Development of new drugs for NASH is an urgent clinical need. Liver biopsy plays a key role in the development of new NASH drugs. Histological findings based on liver biopsy are currently used as the main inclusion criteria and the primary therapeutic endpoint in NASH clinical trials. However, there are inherent challenges in the use of liver biopsy in clinical trials, such as evaluation reliability, sampling error, and invasive nature of the procedure. In this article, we review the advantages and value of liver histopathology based on liver biopsy in clinical trials of new NASH drugs. We also discuss the challenges and limitations of liver biopsy and identify future drug development directions.
SCIENCE
