Queen Elizabeth celebrates her Platinum Jubilee on Feb. 6, marking the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the British throne. Amidst rumors that she is soon planning to stand down and allow her son Prince Charles to become king, she also released a statement on Saturday that took some by surprise. In a move that will definitely ruffle some feathers, the queen announced that Charles became king, she wanted his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, to take on the title of Queen Consort.

WORLD ・ 21 DAYS AGO