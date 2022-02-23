Tumor tissue modified viral (TTMV)-HPV DNA biomarker test predicts recurrence of HPV-driven oropharynx cancer after treatment
Newswise — PHOENIX, February 24, 2022 — A large, multi-institutional study demonstrates that a blood test to detect circulating tumor DNA can accurately predict recurrence of HPV-driven oropharyngeal cancer following treatment. Results also indicate that the biomarker test may detect recurrent disease earlier than imaging or other standard methods of post-treatment...www.newswise.com
