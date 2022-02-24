ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnley boss Dyche delighted with winning form - and McNeil

By Paul Vegas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnley boss Sean Dyche is delighted with their current form going to Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Clarets come off defeating Tottenham last night. Dyche said: "Everyone loves the one where you win 3-0 but the 1-0's are important as a manager so...

