In a lot of ways, Windeler is to EDC what LEGO is to toys, or what Dominos is to pizza. Not entirely sure what I mean? Well, go to any store or website and buy a multitool army knife and it comes pre-built with its own tools. You can’t choose the tools you want, the way you choose toppings on a pizza. However, Windeler isn’t a regular multitool – it’s an ecosystem, like LEGO. Designed so you can snap multiple tools together, Windeler lets you build your own EDC multitool based on what you need.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO