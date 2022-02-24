ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Phil Neville convinced Rangnick bringing Man Utd squad together

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United title winner Phil Neville has praised caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick. Atletico Madrid are set to visit Old Trafford on Tuesday, March 15 after those teams played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown at the Wanda Metropolitano last night. Speaking...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Neville
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
David Beckham
BBC

Rangnick on top four, a big March and Hodgson

Ralf Rangnick has been speaking before his Manchester United side host Watford on Saturday. Saturday's match is "very important" in United's aim for a top-four finish and his side "have to keep momentum", starting with a win over the Hornets tomorrow. March sees United face Manchester City, Spurs and Liverpool...
UEFA
BBC

Manchester United v Watford: Confirmed team news

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick makes four changes to the side that started the 1-1 Champions League draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. Anthony Elanga, who scored the equaliser for United in that game, is brought into the starting XI, along with Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inter Miami#Manchester United#Caretaker#Sky Sports News#Old Trafford#The Champions League#The Premier League#Tribal Football
Daily Mail

Ralf Rangnick tells Marcus Rashford to follow Jadon Sancho's lead and take the 'next step' by performing in games as well as he does in training... as the Manchester United forward fails to score for the SIXTH game in a row

Ralf Rangnick has told Marcus Rashford to mirror Jadon Sancho and transform his strong performances in training into games. Rashford started on the bench in Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Watford on Saturday afternoon before coming on in the 74th minute as the team pushed to break the deadlock. However,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Anthony Elanga: Manchester United youngster will not be brought into England set-up

The FA has no plans to bring Manchester United's rising star Anthony Elanga into the England fold, Sky Sports News understands. Winger Elanga, 19, has been a bright spark in United's season and has scored in each of his last two games - a 4-2 Premier League victory at Leeds on Sunday followed by the 1-1 Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min.com

Juventus predicted lineup vs Empoli - Serie A

Juventus travel to face Empoli as the Old Lady look to strengthen their top four credentials in Serie A. The Bianconeri produced their third successive 1-1 draw in midweek when Dani Parejo cancelled out Dusan Vlahovic's opener in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash with Villarreal.
SOCCER
The Independent

Cardiff City vs Fulham LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Cardiff City face Fulham in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Watford prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester United welcome Watford to Old Trafford looking to capitalise on their fine draw in Madrid midweek.The Red Devils pegged back Diego Simeone’s Atletico thanks to Anthony Elanga’s smart finish, seizing the advantage after the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie.Focus now switches to the Premier League and a top four hunt, with Arsenal breathing down their necks.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United host Watford at Old TraffordWatford meanwhile are desperate, with their relegation battle lookin increasingly ominous after a heavy loss to Crystal Palace midweek.Here’s everything you need to know about...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy