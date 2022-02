The Hip Hop genre has always been a space for the diverse expression of unacknowledged social issues and injustices. But, over the last decade or so it has fallen into a rut. We see the reproduction of themes around materialism, desire, and wealth accumulation that once resonated across generations, instead now pacifying rap lyrics and risking diminishing the forcefulness of the genre. Hip Hop is in need of rejuvenation and 8corpses is a newly established LA-born artist that is taking it in an unexpected, refreshing direction.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO