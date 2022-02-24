Orangeburg to soon solicit developers for downtown revitalization project
The city of Orangeburg will soon begin accepting proposals for a major downtown redevelopment project. The 1.5-acre Railroad Corner project, aimed at revitalizing the city’s Russell Street commercial corridor, will include a mixed-use development of ground-floor retail and upper-story residential units. The redevelopment will also include streetscape improvements, enhanced safety measures...columbiabusinessreport.com
