Paris Jackson released “The Lost,” her new EP. She visited the St. Regis Resort in Aspen where she played some of her songs and discussed the inspiration behind them. Jackson played for a small audience that was engaged with the music. She talked about being inspired to write about a breakup she had one Valentine’s Day. “I hope you like it, I know he won’t,” she said. To introduce one of her songs, she said, ”I don’t write happy songs. So, when I do try to write a love song it usually ends up being a song about me dying. So, that’s what this one is, it’s called ‘Yellow Bird.’“

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO