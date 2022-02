The measure of champion is all about how many times you can pick yourself up by your bootstraps and keep fighting, no matter how many times you've been knocked down. Spartanburg Day's boys basketball program was pushed to the ground twice this season by region-rival Spartanburg Christian, but Saturday night with the SCISA 2-A state championship on the line the Griffins were ready for the fight and they weren't going to get knocked down again. ...

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 17 MINUTES AGO