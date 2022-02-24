ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truphone seeks to make the SIM card redundant

By Andrew Wooden
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK eSIM specialist Truphone is offering chip manufacturers and device makers its eSIM technology for free. This ‘freedom is free’ offering is designed to encourage faster uptake of embedded/integrated SIM technology, which TruPhone claims has benefits around cost saving and freedom of choice...

Idaho8.com

The 3G shutdown will affect everyday devices you probably own

The looming shutdown of 3G networks won’t just impact older phones. With AT&T’s 3G network shutting down next week, and other carriers following suit later this year, a range of products require updates to continue working, including some home alarm systems, medical devices such as fall detectors, and in-car crash notification and roadside assistance systems such as General Motors’ OnStar.
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
RideApart

Ruroc Announces CHAIN App For Helmet Communication Units

Ruroc just released the fourth generation of its flagship Atlas helmet. While the lid’s streamlined shell, closable vents, customizable cheek pads, and RHEON technology stole the spotlight, the brand still makes the helmet compatible with its Shockwave Bluetooth audio system. Despite Ruroc’s vested interest in Shockwave’s success, the firm just released the CHAIN app aimed at unifying rider communication units regardless of the manufacturer.
thefastmode.com

DISH Adopts Verica’s Verification Platform for Kubernetes and Kafka for 5G

DISH Network announced that it will leverage the Verica Continuous Verification Platform (CVP) for Kubernetes and Kafka on its 5G Smart Network. Verica uses a chaos engineering approach to simulate adverse conditions, allowing DISH to proactively identify and fix software issues before customers experience connectivity disruption. As DISH builds its...
Android Central

Can a mobile hotspot replace home Wi-Fi?

Best answer: Not quite. While mobile hotspots like Netgear's Nighthawk M5 have plenty of power, data plans for mobile hotspots still aren't competitive with wired home internet or even 5G home internet services. If you travel a lot or live in a rural area, they can still serve as a great backup plan.
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
CNET

T-Mobile Home Internet Adds Over 60 New Cities and Towns to Its Coverage Area

When T-Mobile officially launched its fixed wireless home internet service nationwide in April of 2021, the carrier made the offering available to nearly 30 million homes. On Wednesday, T-Mobile said it's expanding access to approximately 5 million more households in the US. Customers in 62 cities and towns across Indiana,...
BGR.com

How to turn off the iMessage typing bubble so no one knows you’re typing

Apple’s iMessage is incredibly popular and is arguably one of the more popular chat applications around today. However, because Apple doesn’t provide us with usage details in the way that Facebook and Snapchat do, the full scope of iMessage’s popularity remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that iMessage’s seeming ubiquity doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best chat application available. In fact, there’s no denying that iMessage’s suite of features woefully lags behind features that have been available on apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat for years.
pymnts.com

Logistics Platform Shipsy Secures $25M in Series B for International Growth

Smart logistics management platform Shipsy raised $25 million in a Series B funding round co-led by A91 Partners and Z3 Partners with participation by existing investors Info Edge and Sequoia Capital India’s Surge. The new capital will be used to help Shipsy continue expanding its presence in the Middle...
AFP

Cambodia steps up surveillance with new internet gateway

Cambodia is powering up its new National Internet Gateway, a move activists say will allow the government to further silence the country's embattled opposition voices. The Cambodian Center for Human Rights (CCHR) says the new gateway will give the former Khmer Rouge cadre yet more ways to silence opposing voices.
TechRadar

Europe's 5G rollout is 'behind schedule'

Network intelligence and speedtest specialist OOkla has warned that Europe’s rollout of 5G is behind schedule, warning that delays to spectrum allocation and the need to support multiple generations of mobile technology are having an impact. A report published by the company found that although 84 operators in 31...
Nature.com

Wearable multimode sensor with a seamless integrated structure for recognition of different joint motion states with the assistance of a deep learning algorithm

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Accurate motion feature extraction and recognition provide critical information for many scientific problems. Herein, a new paradigm for a wearable seamless multimode sensor with the ability to decouple pressure and strain stimuli and recognize the different joint motion states is reported. This wearable sensor is integrated into a unique seamless structure consisting of two main parts (a resistive component and a capacitive component) to decouple the different stimuli by an independent resistance-capacitance sensing mechanism. The sensor exhibits both high strain sensitivity (GF"‰="‰7.62, 0"“140% strain) under the resistance mechanism and high linear pressure sensitivity (S"‰="‰3.4 kPaâˆ’1, 0"“14 kPa) under the capacitive mechanism. The sensor can differentiate the motion characteristics of the positions and states of different joints with precise recognition (97.13%) with the assistance of machine learning algorithms. The unique integrated seamless structure is achieved by developing a layer-by-layer casting process that is suitable for large-scale manufacturing. The proposed wearable seamless multimode sensor and the convenient process are expected to contribute significantly to developing essential components in various emerging research fields, including soft robotics, electronic skin, health care, and innovative sports systems applications.
cryptoslate.com

Is mStable truly innovative or simply redundant?

New protocols are constantly coming online in DeFi, with protocols using stablecoins being the most common. There are currently over 70 stablecoins in circulation, but no protocol supports all stablecoins. Because anchoring the same asset in different protocols can appear as different tokens, users often need to swap between these...
