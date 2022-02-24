ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

UBS Reiterates Sell Rating on Virgin Galactic (SPCE) as Company Continues to Burn Cash

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

UBS analyst Myles Walton reiterated a Sell rating and $9.00 price...

www.streetinsider.com

Seekingalpha.com

Virgin Galactic rallies after updating on cash position

Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE -6.9%) said its cash position is still strong with $931M in cash held at the end of Q4. In January, SPCE closed on a convertible debt offering that resulted in $425M in gross proceeds. The proceeds of the offering are expected to be used to fund working capital, general and administrative matters and capital expenditures to accelerate the development of the Delta class spaceship fleet and next generation motherships. Sales for private astronaut were opened at a price point of $450K.
INDUSTRY
Phone Arena

Verizon updates its 5G plans, adds permanent Apple Arcade/Google Play Pass subscription

Verizon announced that it is changing its 5G Play More Unlimited and 5G Get More plans to make them more appealing to customers and more competitive in an ever-growing market. The updated plans now include Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass subscription included for free as long as you keep the plan. Previously both plans gave only 12 months of free Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, so this is a major improvement if you like playing mobile games.
TECHNOLOGY
#Ubs#Spce#Stock#Sell#Streetinsider Com Premium
Motley Fool

McMetaverse? How McDonald's Is Jumping Into the Digital World

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Iconic fast-food restaurant McDonald's ( MCD 1.01% )...
FOOD & DRINKS
Benzinga

How Alibaba's Cloud Revenue Stacks Up Against Azure, AWS, Google Cloud

Alibaba Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported mixed results for its December quarter, sending its shares lower Thursday. Here's a look at how the company's cloud business did vis-à-vis the competition. Alibaba's Cloud Growth Slows: Alibaba's December quarter cloud revenues came in at $3.07 billion, or roughly 5% of...
MARKETS
protocol.com

After losing Five9, Zoom launches its own contact center service

After a few setbacks, Zoom has officially entered the contact center space. The company announced the release of its contact center service on Wednesday, which adds a modern flavor to the traditional call center by infusing video. Zoom wants potential contact center customers to think of the new service as...
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Top subscription app revenue grew 41% in 2021 to reach $18.3 billion

And this represents just a small portion (14%) of the overall revenue from in-app purchases across both apps and games, which totaled $131.6 billion in 2021, according to this latest data from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower. However, this group’s portion of the market is growing. In 2020, subscription revenue...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Alloy Automation raises $20M to scale its e-commerce automation tech

TechCrunch covered Alloy’s seed round just over a year ago, when the startup raised a $4 million round at a $16 million pre-, and $20 million post-money valuation. More simply, Alloy just raised as much capital as it was worth a year ago. TechCrunch spoke with co-founders Sara Du,...
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

The Benefits of Utilizing Telegram for your Business

Telegram Marketing is a method of attracting and retaining new consumers through the creation of Telegram communities - channels and groups, advertising in communities, bot development, and user communication. Telegram channels are communities where you may share and broadcast material. Telegram groups are ideal for connecting with people and communicating directly with them. The most popular Telegram channels already have a following of 4-5 million people. There are services like Invite Member that allow you to automate your Telegram paid subscription business with their Membership Bot Platform.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Jio launches 2 prepaid plans with free Disney Plus Hotstar Premium subscription

When it comes to bundling offers and pricing, Reliance Jio always seems to get it right from consumers' point of view. India's leading telecom operator has launched two new prepaid plans that also provide Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. Disney+ Hotstar subscription with pre-paid plans is not exactly new for Jio,...
BUSINESS
Hermes_Fang

API Revolution: How Open-Ended Online Apps Impact E-commerce

With technological advancements, e-commerce stores have adapted the Application Programming Interface (API) to their business strategy. The API provides access to many interconnected e-commerce processes, assisting your business in adapting to changing technology as well as customer behaviors and choices. It is also behind PaaS and SaaS, which have now been integrated into e-commerce.

