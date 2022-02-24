ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lilly Singh says she has been diagnosed with cysts on her ovaries after spending a day in the ER: 'It hurts and I’m tired'

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

Lilly Singh said she has been diagnosed with cysts on her ovaries.

The Canadian YouTube star, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday with a clip in which she was lying on her side in a hospital bed, writing the text, 'Learning there are cysts on my ovaries.'

The A Little Late with Lilly Singh host went into detail about her hospitalization in the caption of the post.

The latest: Lilly Singh, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday with a clip in which she was lying on her side in a hospital bed, writing the text, 'Learning there are cysts on my ovaries'

'Spent the last day in the ER because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out,' Singh wrote. 'Both of them have cysts.'

She continued: 'And I’m just out here like REALLY B?! Let me understand this. You’re going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me inbetween periods?!

'LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT… the NERVE. IM WEAKKKK…. No but actually. It hurts and I’m tired lol but I truly expect nothing less than my organs doing the most. After all I am their mother.'

The social media star received a number of uplifting responses from notable names such as Howie Mandel, who said, 'I’m here if you need anything.'

The multitalented entertainer was seen at the Grammys in January of 2020 
The social media star received a number of uplifting responses from notable names such as Howie Mandel, who said, 'I'm here if you need anything'

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris said, 'Dude!!! Soooo many prayers to you!!!!' while Indian Matchmaking personality Aparna Shewakramani said, 'Sending healing.'

Influencer Liane V Benjamin said, 'Oh nooo! Praying for a quick recovery!' while artist Jesse Wellens wrote, 'Sending love you got this girl.'

Singh in December said on Instagram that she was beginning her own book club called Lilly's Library, ahead of the April release of her book Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life Into Shape.

Singh said her book club would celebrate South Asian stories, with her goal being 'to select books that not only resonate with my Brown people, but that everyone can enjoy.

The A Little Late with Lilly Singh host went into detail about her hospitalization 
Singh is set to release a book titled Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life Into Shape in April 

'You will either see yourself in a story, or read a perspective you’ve possibly never encountered. In my opinion, both are a win.'

Singh said 'it is through stories that we understand ourselves and the world around us,' which can have 'an incredible impact' on readers.

'It’s a beautiful and magical sensation to feel seen,' she said. 'One in four people on the planet are South Asian, yet our stories are seldom given a platform on a global level. This is my effort to change that and give more people that magical feeling. Readers and authors alike.'

