Abbie Chatfield reveals the horrific death threats she's received following her appearance on The Bachelor and says she can't sleep at her place unless her boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen is with her

Abbie Chatfield has revealed the horrific death threats she's received after appearing on The Bachelor.

During her HIT Network radio show Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield on Wednesday, the former Bachelor star opened up about the constant trolling and death threats she receives online.

'Every nice thing that happens to me, I get swamped with trolls like when I got to host the afterparty for Love Island, I had thousands of messages saying I didn't deserve it, I have no qualifications, I have no skills,' she said.

Abbie continued: 'And I get death threats like once a month and they send me my address. I can't sleep at my place unless Konrad is there.'

It comes after Abbie sparked debate over the correct way to eat a KitKat chocolate bar.

During her radio show on Tuesday, her executive producer Max Corstorphan called her out for chomping into the block 'like a monster'.

'Half of the team is really unhappy with something that you've done and I think most people will be very unhappy when they find out what it is,' Max said.

'What have I done Maxi?' Abbie asked.

'I take you back to the weekend where you're posting stories in the car. Having a nice time. Having a nice break. Maybe a break for a KitKat.'

Max then called Abbie out for biting into the whole bar rather than breaking off the fingers.

'The poor people that are watching your stories, their eyes are assaulted by you not snapping off a singular finger from the KitKat and nibbling on it like one should.'

He continued: 'Like the monster that you are, you just munch munch munch, eating into four fingers at a time.'

'You eat Kit Kat like a monster!'