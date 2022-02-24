ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Abbie Chatfield reveals the horrific death threats she's received following her appearance on The Bachelor and says she can't sleep at her place unless her boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen is with her

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Abbie Chatfield has revealed the horrific death threats she's received after appearing on The Bachelor.

During her HIT Network radio show Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield on Wednesday, the former Bachelor star opened up about the constant trolling and death threats she receives online.

'Every nice thing that happens to me, I get swamped with trolls like when I got to host the afterparty for Love Island, I had thousands of messages saying I didn't deserve it, I have no qualifications, I have no skills,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SeWGF_0eNtG5dh00
Trolls: Abbie Chatfield (pictured) has revealed the horrific death threats she's received following her appearance on The Bachelor

Abbie continued: 'And I get death threats like once a month and they send me my address. I can't sleep at my place unless Konrad is there.'

It comes after Abbie sparked debate over the correct way to eat a KitKat chocolate bar.

During her radio show on Tuesday, her executive producer Max Corstorphan called her out for chomping into the block 'like a monster'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tjr4k_0eNtG5dh00
'Every nice thing that happens to me, I get swamped with trolls like when I got to host the afterparty for Love Island, I had thousands of messages saying I didn't deserve it, I have no qualifications, I have no skills,' she said on her HIT radio show

'Half of the team is really unhappy with something that you've done and I think most people will be very unhappy when they find out what it is,' Max said.

'What have I done Maxi?' Abbie asked.

'I take you back to the weekend where you're posting stories in the car. Having a nice time. Having a nice break. Maybe a break for a KitKat.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sStdr_0eNtG5dh00
Debate: It comes after Abbie sparked debate over the correct way to eat a KitKat chocolate bar

Max then called Abbie out for biting into the whole bar rather than breaking off the fingers.

'The poor people that are watching your stories, their eyes are assaulted by you not snapping off a singular finger from the KitKat and nibbling on it like one should.'

He continued: 'Like the monster that you are, you just munch munch munch, eating into four fingers at a time.'

'You eat Kit Kat like a monster!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOWgX_0eNtG5dh00
Not impressed: During her radio show on Tuesday, her executive producer Max Corstorphan called her out for chomping into the block 'like a monster'

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit Network
Daily Mail

'Strawberry Shortcake' juror at center of Scott Peterson retrial request now says SHE attacked her boyfriend and didn't lie when filling out survey about being a domestic abuse victim - but she did fail to disclose getting a restraining order in 2000 against a woman 'who was terrorizing her'

A woman who helped convict Scott Peterson - and whose participation on his jury is at the center of a retrial request - says she never lied on the jury questionnaire about being the victim of domestic abuse. Richelle Nice, dubbed 'Strawberry Shortcake' because of her dyed red hair, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
NewsBreak
Celebrities
InspireMore

Mom Can’t Believe Her Ears When She Overhears Missing Cat On The Phone.

It’s devastating when a pet goes missing. You don’t know if you’ll ever see them again, or if they’re even alive. All you can do is hope they find their way home. As more and more time passes, that hope begins to feel foolish. That’s why the last thing Rachael Lawrence of Essex, England, expected when she called the vet for one cat was to find her other cat, who’d been missing for eight months.
PETS
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
B106

Kanye West Fights Kim Kardashian Divorce by Saying She Can’t Prove He Wrote His Instagram Posts About Her – Report

Kanye West is challenging his divorce from Kim Kardashian, now reportedly telling a judge his Instagram posts about her should not be admissible in court. On Saturday (Feb. 26), TMZ shared an update on the KimYe divorce saga. According to the celebrity news site, Kanye is pushing for his IG posts regarding Kim to be slashed from the record. According to TMZ, Kanye's legal team is arguing that Kim can't prove many of the posts were actually put up by Kanye himself.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Daily Mail

'I've been having a really rough time': Roxy Horner reveals a friend had to call an ambulance after she 'lost consciousness' amid diabetes struggle

Roxy Horner has revealed she needed treatment from paramedics after losing consciousness amid her struggle with Type 1 diabetes. The model - who is dating actor and comedian Jack Whitehall, 33 - was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in May 2021 after suffering low energy levels, 'appalling' memory and continual sickness.
MENTAL HEALTH
StyleCaster

Shanna Just Reacted to Her Boyfriend’s Arrest After He Claimed She’s Still in Love With Her Ex Travis

Click here to read the full article. Moving forward. Shanna Moakler is reportedly “doing okay” after her boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, was arrested following a domestic dispute. Rondeau, who has been in an on-and-off relationship with the former Miss USA star since 2020, was been charged with felony domestic violence following an altercation with Moakler on February 24, 2022. According to TMZ, both Rondeau, 29, and Moakler, 46, allegedly got into a heated argument before he left their Los Angeles home Wednesday night. He then returned Thursday morning, where the fighting continued and increasingly became physical. His bail is currently set at...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

303K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy