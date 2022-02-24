ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Become a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Agent: Here’s How

If you love the outdoors - being on the water, in the woods, or on the plains, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) might have a job for you.

LDWF will soon be holding an academy to train candidates to become Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents, helping to protect Louisiana's natural resources and the people who enjoy them.

If you want to share your office with birds, alligators, trees, the breeze, and the rest of nature, keep reading to find out how to apply.

What are the benefits that come with being an agent with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries? You get what people might refer to as "the usual": health, wellness, vacation, paid holidays, and a retirement plan. Above and beyond that, you'll get the satisfaction of knowing you are doing your part to keep Louisiana the "Sportsman's Paradise".

On its official Twitter page, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries outlined the minimum requirements for the positions available and the steps that must be taken to become an agent with their department:

  1. Take the Protective Services Exam (PSE) and get a score of 77 or above.
  2. Meet ONE of the following qualifications:
  • Two years of experience as a Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Level 1 certified peace officer in a full-time position, whose job duties include armed duty with the power of arrest.
  • A minimum of 60 semester hours from an accredited college or university.
  • Any two-year combination of the previous two options (30 semester hours are equivalent to one year of experience).
  • Completion of an associate degree from a technical college (accumulation of technical college hours without an associate degree does not qualify).
  • A completed diploma or certificate in a two-year program from a vocational or technical school.
  • Four years of continuous active military duty (all military occupational specialties are included).

The exams are given daily in Baton Rouge, and monthly in Opelousas.

Pass this information along to anyone who loves the outdoors and the great state of Louisiana!

