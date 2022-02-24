ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Amy Shark demands that Victorian premier Daniel Andrews support local artists after the announcement of a Foo Fighters concert in Geelong

By Jesse Hyland
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Amy Shark has called on Victorian premier Daniel Andrews to support local Australian artists after it was announced that the Foo Fighters would have a one-off show in Geelong.

The American rock band will play a one-off gig next month in Australia to help revive the live entertainment industry in the country which has been hampered due to the Covid pandemic, causing venues to shut and putting many artists out of work.

Amy requested help for local artists from Daniel Andrews after the premier shared an enthused tweet about the Foo Fighters coming to Victoria on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09NQuM_0eNtDsKU00
Help for local artists: Amy Shark has requested that Victorian premier Daniel Andrews support local artists after the announcement of a Foo Fighters concert in Geelong

'This is the biggest gig Australia has seen in two years,' Andrews tweeted.

'It's kicking off ALWAYS LIVE – the biggest celebration of live music anywhere in Australia.'

Shark, who is playing on the same night as the Foo Fighters, responded to the tweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmWgr_0eNtDsKU00
'This is the biggest gig Australia has seen in two years': Amy requested help for local artists from Daniel Andrews after the premier shared an enthused tweet about the Foo Fighters coming to Victoria on Wednesday

'Ummmm hi I'm playing that night too! My name's Amy Shark I'm an Aussie artist playing Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Cheers Dan,' the singer said.

Amy then added: 'I [love] the Foo Fighters and I'm pumped internationals are back, it's what the industry needs. But c'mon Dan, share the love with [Australian] artists too, especially for VIC shows.'

Unbeknownst to the Love Monster star, Andrews had already briefly acknowledged the local bands supporting the Foo Fighters on the night in his Twitter replies.

'It'll feature the best home-grown talent - like Amyl and The Sniffers and The Meanies, who are supporting Foo Fighters - and help bring some of the biggest international acts in the world to Victoria,' he tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fst10_0eNtDsKU00
Cause: The Foo Fighters concert in Victoria was announced by Frontier Touring earlier this week. The event is the beginning of a partnership between the concert promoter and the Victorian government's Always Live program. Pictured: Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl

The Foo Fighters concert in Victoria was announced by Frontier Touring earlier this week.

The event is the beginning of a partnership between the concert promoter and the Victorian government's Always Live program, which aims to celebrate live music.

Always Live features both local and international acts and is designed to reenergise the live music scene in both Melbourne and regional Victoria, while also supporting job growth in the industry.

The Foo Fighters will play GMHBA Stadium in Geelong, Victoria on March 4. Amy will play on the same night at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jMXgG_0eNtDsKU00
On stage soon: The Foo Fighters will play GMHBA Stadium in Geelong, Victoria on March 4. Amy will play on the same night at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne 

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Foo Fighters in Talks to Perform One-Off Concert in Geelong

In huge news for Victoria, Foo Fighters are in talks to play a special one-off concert in Geelong next month to promote the state’s music industry. As reported by the Herald Sun, Dave Grohl and co. are “pencilled in” to perform at Geelong’s GMHBA Stadium in early March. It’s supposedly in support of Always Live, a Visit Victoria program which aims to promote the state as a world-class destination for live music.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Foo Fighters Bring Live Rarities To The Metaverse

Foo Fighters played a concert in the Metaverse last night following Super Bowl LVI. The 10-song, 46-minute set, which was viewable on the band’s Facebook and Instagram pages and the Horizon Ventures app, was broadcast live from the Los Angeles Convention Center. For those without VR capabilities, it seems like it was just your basic livestreamed concert with high production values — maybe a bit of a Get Back vibe thanks to the empty soundstage situation? The show did, however, feature several live rarities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Andrews
Person
Amy Shark
TechRadar

Meta’s Foo Fighters Super Bowl VR concert failed in the most basic ways

It’s safe to say that last night’s VR Foo Fighters concert didn’t go how Meta planned. The hotly anticipated event promised to deliver a unique metaverse-fueled concert experience for Meta Quest 2 owners following yesterday’s Super Bowl. Given the popularity of similar concerts hosted by platforms like Fortnite, many expected this would be a massive PR win for Meta and its metaverse.
VIDEO GAMES
operawire.com

Victorian Opera’s Artistic Director Steps Down

(Credit: Charlie Kinross) Richard Mills AM has announced he will step down as the Artistic Director of Victorian Opera at the conclusion of the state opera company’s 2023 season. The distinguished composer and conductor has overseen a period of significant growth for Victorian Opera and continued the company’s commitment...
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Victorian#Australian#American#Covid#Aussie#Frontier Touring
The Press

Dave Grohl planned 'bitter' Foo Fighters breakup

Dave Grohl wanted Foo Fighters to stage a bitter breakup before announcing a 'Reunion Tour' two weeks later. The 'Best of You' rocker admitted he had a "funny plan" to promote one of their future albums which would have seen all the band members - including Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee - each write a book insulting the other musicians.
MUSIC
KTVZ

Foo Fighters announce Bend show

The music giants perform at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend on October 7. I would not recommend buying these tickets on Thursday. Way too much of a hassle. If I were you, I would wait until at least Friday before considering purchasing these. YAWN!. why can’t we get modern...
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
The Guardian

Mary McCartney: ‘I love kissing my husband, my kids, my horse. Not dogs – I see what they sniff’

Born in London, Mary McCartney, 52, is the daughter of Paul McCartney and his late wife, Linda. She forged a career as a photographer, and some of her Off Pointe pictures of the Royal Ballet are in the permanent collection at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. In 2015, she was chosen to take the official photograph of the Queen to mark her becoming the longest-reigning British monarch. The cooking series Mary McCartney Serves It Up! is streaming on Discovery+. She is married for the second time, has four sons and lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Byron Bay influencer Ruby Tuesday Matthews says her 'house is flooding' and reveals her fears for her father after losing contact with him amid severe weather in the region

Ruby Tuesday Matthews has revealed she is one of the thousands of Australians affected by the floods ravaging much of the east coast. The Byron Bay-based influencer, 28, told her 232,000 Instagram followers on Monday her house had experienced severe flooding. Worryingly, Ruby said she hadn't been able to make...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Glamorous socialite whose hilarious interview after a massive sinkhole opened up outside her harbourside mansion went viral puts house on the market for $30million

A Sydney socialite who became a social media sensation with her reaction to a sinkhole opening up outside her eastern suburbs mansion now wants to sell the property for $30million. A video of Kristy Mirzikinian went viral five years ago when the glamorous blonde told reporters her first thoughts about...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

303K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy