Pedestrian-friendly cities have lower rates of diabetes and obesity

By Matthew Sparkes
New Scientist
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiabetes and obesity rates can be reduced by transforming towns and cities into places where it is safe and convenient to walk, cycle or take public transport rather than drive. Gillian Booth at the University of Toronto and her colleagues scoured more than 170 previous studies and discovered consistent...

thefreshtoast.com

People Who Drink This May Have A Lower Risk Of COVID-19 Infection

A new study found that people who consumed this drink had a slight protection against COVID-19 infection. Sadly, drinking alcohol is rarely associated with health benefits. One study, however, found that consuming red wine could provide certain protections against COVID-19. The study, published on the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, examined...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Epidemics#The University Of Toronto#Nhs
MedicalXpress

Eating disorders linked to diabetic eye issues

Eating disorders can cause an increased risk of people with diabetes developing diabetic retinopathy—a condition that can cause blindness if untreated—according to new research published in the Journal of Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders. Diabetes is characterized by high concentrations of glucose in the blood, which can in turn...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

Doing This Can Triple Your Odds Of Heart Disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. This factor can triple your odds of developing it. Heart health is impacted by most things you do. Your eating habits, how much you sleep and your level of activity are key factors that will have a hand in shaping your cardiovascular health. And now, a new study shows that poor sleep can increase your odds of heart disease by a significant margin.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Bilateral oophorectomy could increase a woman's risk for dementia

Despite the advantage of an oophorectomy reducing the threat of ovarian cancer, it is not without risk. Removing the ovaries causes premature menopause and hormone disruption that can lead to heart disease, osteoporosis, depression, and other problems. A new study adds to the literature and shows an increased risk of dementia with oophorectomy. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Harvard Health

Drinking both coffee and tea linked to lower risks for stroke and dementia

Are you a coffee drinker, or are you more of a tea person? Consider being both. A study published Nov. 16, 2021, in PLOS Medicine found that having both coffee and tea in the diet was associated with a reduced risk of dementia and stroke. Researchers evaluated the health and self-reported coffee and tea drinking habits of more than 365,000 older adults in the United Kingdom who were followed for 11 years. Compared with people who did not drink any tea or coffee, people who drank two to three cups of coffee as well as two to three cups of tea per day had a 28% lower risk of dementia and a 32% lower risk of stroke during the study period. The combination of both drinks in the diet appeared to have a stronger association than just having one or the other. The study is only observational and doesn’t prove that drinking coffee and tea prevents stroke or dementia. But we know that the beverages both contain polyphenols — plant chemicals that may help fight chronic inflammation. Chronic inflammation is associated with both dementia and cardiovascular disease.
DRINKS
SELF

What Are the Warning Signs of Prediabetes?

Recognizing the signs of prediabetes can make a major difference in preventing its progression to type 2 diabetes, a metabolic disorder that impacts up to 95% of the 37 million people living with diabetes in the United States, according to the CDC. Like many chronic conditions, type 2 diabetes is much easier to treat in its earliest stages, which is why being able to possibly prevent it or at least minimize its impact on the body is huge.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Itchy Legs: Causes and Treatment

If you notice that your legs are more itchy than normal, it's likely not a cause for concern. Itchy legs are commonly caused by dry skin, but this feeling can also be indicative of more serious conditions. It's important to avoid scratching your itchy legs, as this may cause further...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
SCIENCE

