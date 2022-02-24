ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elden Ring Day One Update 1.02 Patch Notes

By Dani Cook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind out what the day one patch for Elden Ring will entail below. Gamers everywhere are currently waiting on pins and needs for the release of Elden Ring tomorrow. The highly anticipated title has been a hit with critics the past week, as a seemingly neverending flood of glowing reviews has...

ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it's one of the digital PC storefront's highest-rated games. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other platform that isn't PC, you're not eligible for this free game. You have to be an Epic Games Store user on PC. That said, even if you don't currently own a PC that can play the free game, we recommend you create an account and claim the offer. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, and you never know in the future when you will have a PC that can play games. And for what it's worth, just about any PC or laptop should be able to run the game with minimal problems as it's not very technically demanding.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Grab A Free Ubisoft Game This Weekend, For A Limited Time

Looking for something to do this weekend but don't fancy going outside because it's a particularly cold and rubbish February? We've got you covered. Ubisoft has announced a free weekend for its excellent open-world extreme sports game Riders Republic. Because why go outside when you can simply pretend to go outside? Yeah, video games are awesome.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

The best Elden Ring pre-order deals on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC

The epic new fantasy RPG from Dark Souls developers FromSoftware and Game of Thrones author George RR Martin is just around the corner, with Elden Ring set for release on Friday, February 25 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The highly anticipated title puts you in a vast open world known...
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

New PS5 and PS4 Games Releasing in February 2022: How to Save $10 on 'Horizon Forbidden West'

Whenever a new month starts, there's bound to be at least one new game release. With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. If you're fortunate enough to have found a Sony PS5 or if you're still happily playing on your PS4, then there are a few games launching this month for your console.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ season two patch includes NPC enemies

Call Of Duty: Warzone season two has officially launched and introduces a whole lot of new content, including a game mode, NPC enemies, and more. Releasing for Call Of Duty: Vanguard as well, players will now notice that season two features two brand-new locations in the Tac Map – the Chemical Factory and Research Labs – filled with supply boxes with a higher chance of containing rarer items. The factory also contains Nebula V gas, which can be discharged by pressing a red button in the building.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Microsoft explicitly confirms it will keep Activision Blizzard games on PlayStation, bring Call of Duty to Nintendo

In context: Earlier this week, Microsoft published a declaration of commitment to openness and fairness on its platforms, in which it suggested it wouldn’t exclude Call of Duty games from the PlayStation platform. The president of Microsoft has since laid this out in language that, while less ambiguous, still leaves some unanswered questions.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Confirms Long-Awaited Feature Is Never Coming

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 is releasing on February alongside Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2. That said, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X players shouldn't expect a long-awaited feature. In fact, Call of Duty: Warzone players shouldn't anticipate the feature at all, as it's not coming. And unless Call of Duty: Warzone is next-gen only, it probably won't come to Warzone 2 either.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles are available at 12PM ET today for Walmart Plus subscribers (update: sold out)

Update 2:32PM ET, February 24th: Walmart has sold out of its PS5 and Xbox consoles for now. It’s time for another round of console restocks, and once again it’s limited to paid subscribers only. This time, Walmart is the retailer that’s scheduled to have consoles available to order, beginning at 12PM ET / 9AM PT today. The superstore will have all three of the hard-to-get consoles available to ship from its site: the standard PlayStation 5 equipped with a disc drive for $499, the disc-less PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $399, and also the Xbox Series X for $499.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Divisive N64 Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch

A divisive, cult-classic Nintendo 64 game is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED. Back in January, after its initial PC release, a remaster of Shadow Man was released via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but only digitally. As a result, if you wanted a physical copy of the game, you needed to own an original copy of the game on N64, PS1, PC, or Sega Dreamcast. Of course, physical copies of the original game aren't easy to come by, with these versions of the game being 23 years old. That said, if you dreamed of adding Shadow Man to your physical collection, you can now do exactly this, courtesy of Limited Run Games, via Nintendo Switch or PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Genshin Impact Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo (or as it is now known internationally as of this week, HoYoverse) has officially released the Version 2.5 update, "When the Sakura Bloom," for the popular free-to-play video game. Version 2.5 includes the new playable five-star character Yae Miko, a new exploration event in Enkanomiya, and much more. As with every major update to the video game, the patch notes are quite lengthy, which is why we've gathered them together below as well.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Call of Duty may be skipping 2023, but Warzone 2 will fill the gap

For the first time since 2004, it looks like Call of Duty will go a year without a mainline game in the series in 2023. According to a report from Bloomberg, the Treyarch-developed Call of Duty game planned for 2023 will be delayed one year to 2024. The new Infinity Ward Modern Warfare sequel announced for this year is still on track, as are plans to release a sequel to the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

What is the Apex Legends Mobile Release Date?

Apex Legends is arguably the most popular Battle Royale game in the world right now. It normally has the most streamers and has been a game that is consistently pushing out updates while still adding to the story. With Fortnite and PUBG already on mobile many were wondering when Apex Legends might make its way. Fans have had their wish granted as Apex Legends will be coming to mobile but many will be wondering, what is the Apex Legends Mobile Release Date? Here is the latest on the Apex Mobile Release Date.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Download these rare Wii U games before they disappear

Nintendo’s Wii U is notorious for how hard it flopped, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t have good games. While many popular exclusives have made their way to Nintendo Switch or other systems, some are uniquely suited to the Wii U and/or its GamePad or just haven’t made the jump to newer platforms for various reasons. Now that Nintendo plans to shut down the Wii U and 3DS eShop in 2023, many of these games will become much tougher to play and much more expensive.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Fortnite brings back Aloy for Horizon Forbidden West's launch

Horizon Forbidden West protagonist Aloy is back and ready for it all over again in Fortnite Battle Royale. As you can see just below, Aloy has now dropped back into Fortnite, and you can now acquire Horizon Forbidden West's protagonist through the in-game item store. You can purchase Aloy by herself for the sum total of 1,500 V-Bucks, or you can shell out a total of 2,600 V-Bucks if you want to bag the character plus the Spear Pickaxe, Glinthawk Glider, and the Heart-rizon Emote.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The Elden Ring weapon scaling system and bonus damage explained

The Elden Ring weapon scaling damage system is designed to take whatever attributes your character's good at - or possibly not - and translate it into bonus damage on the weapon you have equipped. Whether it's using Strength, Dexterity, Faith or any other attribute, scaling turns your stats into damage - but how does it work exactly? And can you adjust the scaling on weapons? We'll explain the Elden Ring weapon scaling system below and how you can use it to your advantage.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Will Apex Legends Run on Steam Deck?

Getting a Steam Deck but want to know if it can run Apex Legends? Here's what you need to know. One of the best aspects of current competitive gaming is that they're often available to play across multiple platforms. Regardless of which console or system you have, you usually stand a good chance of getting in on the most popular games around. With the upcoming release of Valve's Steam Deck, many have been wondering which games from their Steam library will be available to play on the handheld system.
VIDEO GAMES

